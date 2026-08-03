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EKO LOVES YOU

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Swabbie Robbie's avatar
Swabbie Robbie
2h

Your telling becomes a visualizer. I could clearly see the scene, the people, the the cousin -the wild man as I read. It awakened my own memory as a infant. The water sprinkled on my forehead. I did not know I had that memory. I will say no more.

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