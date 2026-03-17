EKO LOVES YOU
EKO LOVES YOU

EKO LOVES YOU

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Visher's avatar
John Visher
14h

fake -- nukes, holocaust, wars, moon landing, space aliens, money, love, freedom. all fake things are interchangeable, and fake money is the medium of exchange.

Reply
Share
6 replies
Crisbeau's avatar
Crisbeau
10h

The province is Hell if you bind yourself to it.

Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 EKO · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture