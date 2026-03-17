Last month he ordered the files opened.

I will be directing the Secretary of Defense, and other relevant Departments and Agencies, to begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena, and unidentified flying objects.

That was all. And the culture did what cultures do when a door cracks: split into two camps and start shouting.

Camp one opened their Bibles.

Demons. Fallen angels. Ephesians 6:12, principalities and powers, the great deception. They’ve been ready for this. Some of them for decades. They’re holding scripture and earned fear, because the contact narratives throughout history are full of manipulation and predation and the overwhelming sense that whatever these beings are, some of them do not have your best interests in mind.

Camp two pulled up the flight data.

Not the Navy footage the Pentagon spent three years learning to admit to. The older trail. Material craft, physics-defying propulsion, decades of suppressed research into gravity and post-Einsteinian engineering. Some of it was solved before Einstein was born. There’s a reason it went dark in universities after 1969 and migrated behind classification walls.

There’s a reason a sex trafficker with no visible source of income bought a ranch in New Mexico surrounded by every national laboratory and test site that ever touched this question and spent his money recruiting physicists, not politicians. The science trail is documented and the suppression trail is documented.

One camp clutching scripture. The other clutching flight data. Same sky.

Neither examines the assumption underneath: that this is a two-option question. The beings are spiritual entities and we already have a framework for that. Or they’re biological organisms from another star system and the universe is materialist and indifferent and we happened to get neighbors.

Genesis 6 is the oldest text in the room and almost nobody reads it straight.

The sons of God saw the daughters of men, that they were fair, and they took them wives of all which they chose.

It describes beings, called sons of God, clearly distinct from humans, clearly not the Creator himself, who were HERE. Present. Embedded in the human story. And it specifies that some of them crossed a line.

They mixed in. The Nephilim, the giants, the “mighty men of old”.

All described as offspring of that crossing.

The church reads this as a cautionary tale about fallen angels. The ancient astronaut crowd plugs it into their contact theory and moves on.

Read the plain text without either lens.

It reads like an administrative crisis. Beings stationed here as part of some larger operation, assigned to this planet, who broke protocol. They were already embedded in the story, already part of the operation long before the breach happened. And some of them went off-script. The text is specific about that. The fracture was inside the chain of command. The chain of command itself predated the fracture and extended far beyond this one planet.

The Truman Show is back in the culture.

The mostly correct interpretation? You’re inside a manufactured reality. The playbook repeats on long cycles. The systems you think are organic, financial, political, cultural, are managed. The people mapping the management aren’t paranoid. They’re reading the architecture.

The assumption that gets dropped is who built the dome.

Every version of this I encounter traces the management back to human actors. Intelligence agencies, banking dynasties, political networks, ancient bloodlines. All of those are working nodes in a working system, all on the same floor of the building. Nobody mapping these networks seems to ask what the building is sitting on.

If Genesis 6 is a partial record of what it appears to be, the human power networks everyone keeps tracking are middle management. Beings from a larger structure embedded on this planet, some of whom broke protocol. The architects were here before any human institution existed. And they never left. Which is why the conspiracy researchers keep finding conspiracies but can never quite find the floor.

Most people who think hard about this metaphor land in the same place. Christof represents the problem. The controller. The false authority. Get out of the dome and you’re free. An escape story. A liberation narrative. See through the lie. Walk away.

That reading maps to spiritual traditions circling this idea for thousands of years. The world is a prison. The god of this world is the warden. Knowledge is the key. I get the appeal, because the managed part isn’t wrong.

But that framework has nowhere to put the audience.

The whole world is watching Truman, and when he walks through the door, they cheer. The security guards in the bathtub cheer. The bartender cheers. The movie spends screen time on this. Showing you that the world outside the dome is invested, emotionally, in the man inside it.

They love him. They’re pulling for him.

Why don’t more people talk about that?

The evidence converges from directions that shouldn’t converge.

The church has records of non-human beings interacting with humans throughout its entire textual tradition. Angels, watchers, sons of God, divine council, heavenly host. In the original context these aren’t metaphors. They’re described as beings with assignments, hierarchies, jurisdictions. The prophets treat them as people you can talk to.

Meanwhile the military-intelligence apparatus has spent decades and billions trying to understand recovered materials and contact events they can barely keep secret anymore.

And then there’s the ancient world.

Sumer and Egypt and Turkey and India and Mesoamerica, independently, without coordination, describing the same basic structure: beings from above who helped establish civilization, a golden age, a fracture, a fall.

Some of the beings who were part of this planet’s operation treated humans as raw material. The evidence is overwhelming: the texts say it, the abduction literature says it, and certain power structures on this planet operate with a contempt for human life that doesn’t feel entirely human in origin. The version of the Truman Show where you’re livestock and the producers are indifferent to your suffering: for the faction that broke, that’s close to what happened.

But that’s the faction that broke.

The oldest texts, the ones that predate every institution currently arguing about this, also describe a larger context in which this planet matters enormously to beings who didn’t break. Where the watching is invested and hopeful. Where the quarantine this planet seems to be under exists because of the breach in the chain of command, not because the material world is a trap. The interest isn’t predatory. The quarantine is jurisdictional. Something cracked and the planet got locked down until the situation resolves.

The universe contains beings who used us as tools and beings who are pulling for us and they operate within the same system and the system cracked. Genesis 6 recorded the mess. We’re living in it. Both the demonic reading and the friendly ET reading are half-maps. The actual picture, where both coexist inside a fractured chain of command, means the stakes are live and the outcome still matters and nobody’s going to hand you the answer.

Andrew Niccol wrote The Truman Show in 1998. Same year, he directed Gattaca, a film about a genetically engineered caste system where your DNA determines your worth. Manufactured reality and genetic corruption.

He wrote Genesis 6 as two screenplays and probably didn’t know. Or did he?

Truman reaches the wall of the dome. He finds the door.

Christof, the creator, the producer, the voice from above, tells him there’s no more truth out there than in the world he built for him.

Stay inside. It’s safer. I did this because I love you.

Truman says his line.

Good afternoon, good evening, and good night.

Then walks through.

Two thousand years ago a certain someone was born inside this dome.

Under the quarantine. Under the governors who’d gone off-script and their programs and every layer of managed reality that Genesis 6 describes. He lived a full human life inside it.

Worked, ate, slept, grieved, got tired, got angry. And his relationship with the Father was direct and unmediated. Available to every person living inside the dome. The dome doesn’t block it. The rebel governors can obscure it, build systems that make you forget it’s there, but the connection between a person and the Creator is the one thing they cannot sever. They don’t have the authority. They never did.

He walked through the door as a man, in a body, under the same constraints every other person in the dome lives under. The loyal watchers saw it. The rebel faction saw it. The entire cosmos Paul keeps describing in those jurisdictional terms saw the same thing.

A human life, fully lived under the worst conditions the broken operation could produce, that ended by walking through a door from the inside.

The text says the watching audience mattered. That the demonstration was FOR them. That something about the way he lived and the way he left settled a question the whole system was holding its breath about: whether a human being, born inside the quarantine, under the rebel governors, could align with the Father so completely that the door opens from the inside.

The dome is just a province. He proved that by living in it.

POTUS’s order is circling this, whether he knows it or not. The question Genesis 6 asked, the church argues about, and the military tries to classify is what’s on the other side of the door. Whether the audience watching from outside is pulling for us or feeding on us. Whether this planet got locked down because something broke in the chain of command and the repair is still underway.

Our government is not going to answer that for you. Nobody is. That’s the part of the movie nobody talks about.

He doesn’t walk through the door because someone told him it was there. He walked the entire perimeter of the dome until he hit the wall himself.

<3 EKO

Next week I publish the story. The Garden. The governors who broke protocol. The woman who paid for it. It’s called Eve: The Garden Gambit.

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