MA11
3h

Very interesting you should introduce the Spirit of Truth in this article. How odd it is in this current time when countless people are aware that they are drowning in an ocean of lies and deceit and deflection while desperately yearning for truth, that the very source of truth placed front and center on Pentecost in a most powerful way, and freely available to all mankind seems to be harder to perceive than the man behind the curtain orchestrating the lies.

Has anyone else noticed how there seems to be a lot of new English translations of the Bible appearing in recent years and many of them are replacing the term Spirit of Truth with Holy Spirit or even less meaningful terms?

How better to deceive christianity than to remove a very specific term full of meaning, clear and concise in its function and purpose (to reveal the truth), arriving on a very specific date (Pentecost) connected to the covenant, originating from masculin energy (Jesus and the Father) and in a very specific manner, all well documented in the new testament and replace it with a vague term Holy Spirit (which is interesting to note was always present long before the Spirit of Truth appeared), which is never adequately explained anywhere in any canonical or extra canonical scriptures.

Yet one of the things the Spirit of Truth teaches to those who connect with it is that the Holy Spirit is a feminine energy.

And what would be the odds that this deceptive and intentional obfuscation and blending of the reality of these two different spirits, one male oriented the other female oriented might have anything to do with the gender identity insanity going on lately, hmmmm.

The Spirit of God is the Spirit of a sound mind.

Now that's something to think about.

Cynthia
Cynthia
2h

This is such a well-timed article for me. For the last few days my husband and I have been on a cruise ship in the Caribbean and at least ten times I have looked out into the horizon when all of a sudden I feel God and tear up and get goosebumps. I am so tuned in lately and thankful for you to help me make more sense of it.

