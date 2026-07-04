The Experiment
A free book for America's 250th.
You did not burn it down.
You live in the most heavily armed nation that has ever existed, more guns than citizens, with more provocation than any generation in living memory, and you went to work, raised your kids, and were kind to the person in front of you. You kept the lights on in a country whose loudest voices told you it deserved the dark.
All week I wrote about America. The clock, the salute, the man at the fence. Then I built on those pieces and expanded them into a book, for today, for you, and for my children when they are old enough to read it.
It runs from a printing press in Baltimore, through the marble on the Mall, to a backyard the night before the Fourth. Where the design under it comes from, I am not going to say. You will recognize it yourself.
The complete read is free on YouTube.
The complete PDF is on my site. 100% free.
If you want to support the mission, you can always buy me a coffee.
I hope you enjoy tonight, this weekend, this year, and in the years to come.
Happy 250th.
I love you.
<3EKO
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I loved the audiobook! I listened to the whole thing with distant lawnmowers as a backing track.
Happy 250th to you (and to everyone else here) as well.
Happy Independence Day, EKO!! Wishing you a blessed day with your family! We are celebrating with our kids and grands and will do front yard fireworks after dark. I love this country of ours and I feel very positive that with God's help it IS going to turn around. Look forward to listening or reading your newest book! It's my busy season so I haven't had time to read much of what you've posted the past several weeks :( Hope to catch up soon!