You did not burn it down.

You live in the most heavily armed nation that has ever existed, more guns than citizens, with more provocation than any generation in living memory, and you went to work, raised your kids, and were kind to the person in front of you. You kept the lights on in a country whose loudest voices told you it deserved the dark.

All week I wrote about America. The clock, the salute, the man at the fence. Then I built on those pieces and expanded them into a book, for today, for you, and for my children when they are old enough to read it.

It runs from a printing press in Baltimore, through the marble on the Mall, to a backyard the night before the Fourth. Where the design under it comes from, I am not going to say. You will recognize it yourself.

The complete read is free on YouTube.

The complete PDF is on my site. 100% free.

If you want to support the mission, you can always buy me a coffee.

Download The Experiment: America 250

I hope you enjoy tonight, this weekend, this year, and in the years to come.

Happy 250th.

I love you.

<3EKO