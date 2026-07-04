EKO LOVES YOU

EKO LOVES YOU

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Shoveltusker's avatar
Shoveltusker
8h

I loved the audiobook! I listened to the whole thing with distant lawnmowers as a backing track.

Happy 250th to you (and to everyone else here) as well.

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SuzyF's avatar
SuzyF
10h

Happy Independence Day, EKO!! Wishing you a blessed day with your family! We are celebrating with our kids and grands and will do front yard fireworks after dark. I love this country of ours and I feel very positive that with God's help it IS going to turn around. Look forward to listening or reading your newest book! It's my busy season so I haven't had time to read much of what you've posted the past several weeks :( Hope to catch up soon!

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