For five decades, the government built your body on bread.

Six to eleven daily servings of grain formed the base. Fat sat at the tiny peak, labeled “use sparingly.” They printed this in every school, called it science, and watched generations swell.

Yesterday, the USDA flipped the script.

Protein and healthy fats now anchor the foundation; grains have been shoved to the corner.

Their statement says the country is “finding its footing again, moving past decades of unhealthy eating.”

Decades. That single word acts as a confession.

The Weyers Test

Historian Wolfgang Weyers wrote the book on institutional harm. The Abuse of Man is a 1,000-page history of what happens when institutions experiment on captive populations. It currently lists for $500 on Amazon. Somehow I acquired a hardcopy years ago and kept it through every book purge.

The price tells you who it was written for.

Weyers traces the mindset back to Attalus III, a king in the second century B.C. Attalus bypassed strangers to experiment on his own friends. He mixed poisonous plants into cocktails and served them to his inner circle for the insidious purpose of studying the effects.

The food pyramid was that same cocktail, served slower.

Weyers gives three conditions for atrocity:

A captive population. Harm that compounds slowly. A profitable agenda.

American nutrition policy passed all three.

We were captive. School lunches, hospital meals, military rations.

All built on the pyramid. The harm accumulated year by year while obesity tripled and diabetes became the standard. No single administration took the blame.

The profit was a harvest. Grain subsidies, processed food empires, and pharmaceutical fortunes were built on managing the sickness they created.

They optimized for management.

The Harvest

The new numbers are clinical.

Half of adults are prediabetic or diabetic. Three in four have a chronic disease. Obesity has tripled since the original pyramid launched. The military can’t find enough fit bodies to defend the country.

Ultra-processed foods spike diabetes risk by 48%.

Obesity by 55%.

Dementia by 44%.

For every 10% more processed food you eat, diabetes odds rise another 14%. A perfect dose response.

Poison with a barcode.

The Buried Evidence

Some data stayed hidden because it contradicted the narrative.

The Minnesota Coronary Experiment ran from 1968 to 1973. Researchers replaced saturated fat with vegetable oil. Cholesterol dropped; death rates rose.

The lead investigator shelved the results for 16 years. His son later said the data disappointed his father, so he never published.

The Oslo Study had a similar problem. The control group ate toxic hydrogenated oils while the treatment group ate sardines and cod liver oil. When outcomes improved, the researchers credited the vegetable oil.

They blamed butter. They promoted margarine. The evidence pointed the other way.

They knew. They continued.

The Playbook

The strategy is ancient; only the packaging changed.

Trace the thread back. It starts with John Harvey Kellogg, a Seventh Day Adventist who believed meat inflamed desire. He pushed grains through his “Battle Creek Diet” to calm the population. His moral crusade dressed itself as science and entered the first federal food guides.

The philosophy runs deeper.

In 1632, René Descartes wrote the operating manual. He stripped the soul from the definition of the body, reducing the human form to a machine de terre. An earthly machine. He viewed the biological miracle as a system of “intercommunicating pipes” and levers.

This view created what Weyers calls “distorted inequality.” The expert stands on the pedestal. The subject lies on the table. The expert develops a feeling of superiority that justifies overriding your choices.

Once they viewed you as a machine, the industrial takeover was inevitable.

Then the money arrived. Rockefeller and Carnegie interests funded research that attacked animal fats and promoted patentable vegetable oils. Science followed funding. Profits followed science.

By 1992, lobbyists had shaped the pyramid. Grain and processed food companies won most arguments. The foundation was negotiated.

The Correction

The pyramid flipped because we, the livestock, woke up.

For twenty years, people walked away. They ate steak and eggs. They dropped the bread. They reversed diabetes, lost weight, and cleared the brain fog.

Doctors noticed. Patients ignoring guidelines were healthier than the ones following them.

When POTUS put RFK Jr. in charge of HHS, MAHA became policy. The initial report dropped last February. The new pyramid flipped the paradigm yesterday.

Washington finally caught up.

The Pattern

The food pyramid was one tentacle.

Same families. Same foundations. Same playbook.

Rockefeller money built the nutrition departments that demonized meat. Rockefeller money built the medical schools that reduced doctors to prescription pads. Rockefeller money built the seminaries that stripped churches of the supernatural.

Food. Pharma. Faith. Same octopus.

Weyers traced the medical arm. Other researchers traced the rest. The receipts exist for anyone willing to read thousand-dollar books that got memory-holed on purpose.

The pyramid cracked. The octopus is still breathing.

The Foundation

Decades of policy treated your body like a carburetor.

That era is over.

As far as food is concerned, the map is simple.

Protein, healthy fats, and whole foods form the foundation. Grains and processed products belong in the margins.

This is how humans ate before the experiment began.

Grill the steak. Crack the eggs. Use the butter.

Your body is your territory.

Occupy it.

