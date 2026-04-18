EKO LOVES YOU

EKO LOVES YOU

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Jane Schiffler's avatar
Jane Schiffler
28m

There is hope for humanity. Thank you for your perspective. I read everything you write that comes to my email. I don't have social media or tv.

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Deb Glidden's avatar
Deb Glidden
3h

I’m glad I found Tore in 2020, and I’m glad she led me to you. ❤️

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