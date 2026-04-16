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Judy Talbot's avatar
Judy Talbot
3h

Looking forward to the next one. Well done!

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Meddling Kid's avatar
Meddling Kid
5h

I love that you included His brothers and sisters and named them and fleshed them out. Too many believe in the eternal virgin nonsense and call them cousins, but they were not. There were clearly named brothers and at least two sisters, probably more, giving a 15 year span credibility when we know it was at least 12-13 years and men were probably 30-50 when they married a girl of age.

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