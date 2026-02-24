EKO LOVES YOU
EKO LOVES YOU

EKO LOVES YOU

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Poe's avatar
David Poe
9h

You may disagree, but sometimes I think that general Patton came back as Donald Trump. That’s why he’s going after his old enemy, the deep state. They even look similar, if you look at some of the pictures of the general.

Reply
Share
9 replies by EKO and others
Irma Noyola's avatar
Irma Noyola
2h

My dad aka Speedy who fought under Patton and is still alive sure had stories!

Reply
Share
1 reply by EKO
21 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 EKO · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture