Episode 10 in The Nazarene

The first time she saw him, she dropped the jar.

Not the whole jar. She caught it against her hip before it hit the ground. But water sloshed over the rim and soaked the front of her dress, and she stood there at the well like a girl who had never carried water before, which she had, every morning, since she was eight.

He was crossing the square with a jar on each shoulder. Seventeen. His sleeves rolled. His forearms brown from the workshop, the tendons moving under the skin as he shifted the weight.

Everyone in Nazareth knew who the carpenter’s eldest was. The boy from the Temple. The one the neighbors had whispered about and then stopped whispering about when nothing came of it. She had grown up hearing his name the way you hear the name of a hill you pass every day.

She looked at him closely.

He walked past without seeing her. His eyes were on the road. The square and the well and the girl with the wet dress did not register.

She stood at the well until the water dried on her cloth.

She did not write his name on anything. She did not lie awake. She was Ezra’s daughter, raised on margin and inventory and the distinction between what you felt and what you acted on.

What she did was pay attention.

The next morning she came to the well at the same hour. He did not appear. The morning after, the same. On the fourth day she came earlier and he was already there, filling a jar from the cistern. He nodded at her. A half-nod. The kind of greeting that does not require a name.

She nodded back.

He carried the water away. She watched his back until he turned the corner, then filled her own jar and walked home and could not remember a single step of the route.

Her mother said, “You’re flushed.”

“The sun.”

“It’s barely risen.”

“I walked fast.”

Her mother looked at her with the expression of a woman choosing between inquiry and mercy. She chose mercy.

She mapped him.

He came to the well between dawn and first light. He worked the shop until the heat broke. Midday he ate with his family. Afternoons he split between the workshop and deliveries to Sepphoris. On clear evenings he climbed the ridge above the village and sat alone until the stars came.

She knew his schedule before she knew his voice.

His voice she learned at synagogue. He sat with his brothers. He said little. He answered when called upon and the answers were correct and unremarkable, and she could feel him holding back. A door someone was leaning against from the other side. The chazan felt it too. She watched the older man glance at Yeshua after someone else gave a longer answer. The look was quick and involuntary.

She watched him the way her father watched weather.

He carried water. He cut wood. He fed his family. He climbed the ridge.

She kept watching.

The other girls who noticed him noticed the obvious things. He was tall. His shoulders had filled. His face was good. They talked about it at the well, as girls do, and Rebecca listened and said nothing.

What she saw was the weight.

He moved through Nazareth carrying something no one could see. His body did the work, precise and strong. Behind his eyes there was a distance. Not arrogance. Not sadness. Distance. As if the village were a smaller container than whatever lived inside him, and the effort of fitting himself into it cost something he paid every hour without complaint.

She saw it when he was with the children. Ruth on his hip while he stirred a pot one-handed, Simon talking at him without stopping, Martha leaning into his shoulder. His face, when he looked down at the girl in his arms, softening into something behind the smile. As if the child were the only real thing in the room and the rest fell away for the duration of that look.

She wanted to be looked at like that.

Months passed. Seasons turned.

She found reasons to walk past the workshop. Not every day. She was too disciplined for that, and too proud. On market days, when the route allowed it, she would take the long way around and pass the open door and hear the sound of the plane on wood, and catch, if she was fortunate, a glimpse of him at the bench. His hands moved with the quiet precision that governed everything he did.

He never looked up.

Once, he did. Sabbath afternoon. The street was empty. He was sitting on the workshop bench doing nothing, which she had never seen him do. Hands still in his lap. Face turned toward the window where the light fell across the tools on the wall.

He turned and saw her in the doorway.

He did not look surprised. As if her standing there, on that street, on that hour, were a thing he had been expecting without knowing it.

One second. Two. Three.

“Rebecca,” he said. “Good Sabbath.”

“Good Sabbath.”

She walked home. Her hands were shaking. She pressed them flat against her stomach and breathed and breathed and breathed.

She turned the moment over for a week. The not-surprise. His voice on her name, as if testing whether it was the right one. She decided he had imagined her in the doorway before she ever stood there. She decided she was wrong about that. She decided she was right.

She turned sixteen. Suitors came.

The baker’s son. A man from Cana whose uncle traded with her father. A Sepphoris merchant, older, with land and a widower’s earnest need.

Her father presented each one with the same neutral face. “What do you think?”

“No.”

“May I ask why?”

“I’m not ready.”

Ezra accepted this.

One evening, after the third suitor left, he sat beside her on the roof.

“Is there someone else?”

She said nothing for a long time.

“Maybe.”

“The carpenter’s boy.”

She looked at him, startled. He shrugged.

“I have eyes, daughter. And you walk past that workshop more often than any trade route requires.”

Her face burned.

“He’s a good young man,” Ezra said. “Maybe the best I’ve seen in this village. He has a family to support and no money and something in his eyes that worries me.”

“What.”

“He looks like a man who’s going to leave.”

She felt the truth of it land in her chest. The ridge. The distance. The container too small.

“I know.”

“And you love him anyway.”

“Yes.”

Ezra put his arm around her shoulder. They sat on the roof and watched the stars come out over the valley, the trade caravans threading south, the whole world going somewhere while Nazareth held still.

“Give it time,” he said. “The feeling may change.”

“I know, Father.”

He kissed her forehead and went inside.

She saw him every week at synagogue. She passed him in the market. She heard his voice through the workshop door and her pulse responded before her mind did, every time, with a regularity that embarrassed her.

She watched him grieve. Not visibly. Not the way his mother grieved. Yeshua had rebuilt the household around the absence of his father. Precisely. So the weight did not hang where the stone used to bear it.

She almost told Miriam three times.

The first time, washing clothes at the stream, Miriam was complaining about James. Rebecca opened her mouth to say I love your brother and what came out was, “James will come around.”

The second time, at the well, Miriam said something about Yeshua working too hard. Not eating enough. Spending too many evenings on the ridge. Rebecca’s chest tightened. She gripped the rope and looked away.

“You all right?”

“Dust in my eye.”

The third time she was ready. They were sitting in Miriam’s doorway on a Sabbath afternoon. The village was quiet. She had the sentence rehearsed. Miriam, I need to tell you something about your brother.

Yeshua walked past with Ruth on his hip and Simon holding his hand. His face was wearing the look behind the smile.

Rebecca’s throat closed.

Miriam glanced at her. Then at her brother. Then back at Rebecca.

Her eyebrow rose half an inch.

Rebecca looked at the ground.

Neither of them said anything.

She was seventeen.

Two years. She had watched him for two years and told no one.

She knew he favored his left shoulder on cold mornings. That he paused before entering the synagogue, half a breath, as if adjusting something inside himself before he walked in. That he spoke differently to each child, calibrated, the way his father had.

She knew the ridge was the only place he went without something to carry.

She would tell Miriam first. Then she would ask to see him.

Tomorrow.

That night she lay on her mat in her father’s house and listened to Nazareth settle. Dogs. A baby somewhere down the lane. Wind through the olive trees.

She pressed her hand flat against her chest.

A weight she had not asked to carry. She had carried it for two years.

She closed her eyes.

<3EKO

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