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E. Grogan's avatar
E. Grogan
17h

I was in Soviet Union for a month in 1977 as well as 3 other countries that were satellites of USSR. While there, my appendix started to rupture and I was forced to stay in Russian hospital for almost 3 weeks, and had my appendix removed. Before that, I was with a group and we were all camping out. In the month I was in Russia I met a large number of people from all walks of life. NONE of them knew anything about Christianity. NONE of them had ever read a Bible nor did they own one. Their faces went absolutely blank when I brought up the Bible, none had ever had one or read one. None were Christian or even Jewish. Religion wasn't allowed. I saw numerous former churches, which were all shut down. We were told they were a planetarium or library or some such. Only a few people seemed to truly understand what was being done to the people, the rest were expressionless and showed no emotion. I later learned they were almost all brainwashed and under some sort of mind control.

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King2Savannah's avatar
King2Savannah
6hEdited

The mind control didn't work and you can see that clearly to this day in Russia.

I have had the fortunate privilege to live and work among the people for more than 25 years. To watch the absolute transformation from the 1990's when the west was stealing everything that wasn't nailed down, to when they were thrown out of the country in the early 2000's, to what has steadily been rebuilt and grown to what it is today, is nothing short of breathtaking.

I've lived in Moscow as well as villages in Siberia. Everywhere, the story is the same. That which was ruthlessly suppressed for seventy-five years, was and is impossible to eradicate. That is the relationship that a human has with the Creator. Much like a blazing firelight that has had a blanket thrown over it to smother it, the heat and light remains until it burns through the mask and shows the light to the world once again.

In addition to the $75,000,000,000,000 worth of resources the west so desperately wants to steal from Russia, the west also want to once and for all extinguish the Orthodox Church and all it's memory held by the world. This is a war that goes back to 325 AD, and is not over.

Russia is by far the strongest Christian nation on the planet right now, and the west must destroy it for that reason as it's civilizational cohesion is only thing that stands in the way of total world domination by the very same sort or people you write about in this article Eko.

The state.

The pure evil of the state.

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