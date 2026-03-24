The Governors
What Genesis recorded, what Congress confirmed, and the third position hiding in the text
A man in a suit said the words “non-human intelligence” under oath in front of Congress and the cameras didn’t cut away.
Pilots who’d kept quiet for decades started talking. The agency that spent seventy years calling the footage inconclusive admitted the footage was real.
Then nothing.
Nobody knew what to do with it. Not the anchors. Not the pastors. Not the intelligence community that had been sitting on the material since before most of us were born.
The confirmation landed and just sat there. Like a letter nobody wanted to open.
Two camps formed overnight. Both of them missed the thing that’s been sitting in the text for three thousand years.
Ephesians
The conservative Christian reached for Paul. Principalities and powers. Rulers of the darkness of this age. Satan disguised as an angel of light. The conclusion was immediate: disclosure is the great deception. The last trick before the curtain falls. Demons wearing spacesuits.
I understand this response. It accounts for something the secular world refuses to touch. The contact narratives across every civilization carry a spiritual weight that doesn’t reduce to biology. People who encounter these beings aren’t just startled. They’re rearranged. The experience acts on the soul, and the church has a vocabulary for things that act on the soul uninvited.
But the same Bible that warns about fallen angels records beings who came before the fall.
Enoch walked with God and was taken. The sons of God appeared in Genesis 6 before the corruption. Jacob wrestled one at Peniel and walked away with a new name and a limp. Ezekiel described a craft so detailed that aerospace engineers have published papers on the aerodynamics.
The Bible describes a universe teeming with beings. Structured. Hierarchical. Governed. With some of the governors in open rebellion.
Fermi
The secular mind reached for Drake equations. Habitable zones. Biological organisms from another star system that evolved independently and traveled here in craft made of metals we haven’t cataloged.
This camp loves evidence. Footage. Materials. Testimony under oath. It wants the thing on a table where you can weigh it.
But listen to what the witnesses actually say. Not the footage. The testimony. Telepathic communication. Time distortion. Identity fracture. People across decades, across cultures, across continents describing the same interior event: something reached into their sense of self and rearranged it.
A creature from Proxima Centauri that evolved in a different biosphere doesn’t reach into your sense of self and rewrite it.
So the lab does what labs do with data that breaks the model.
Genesis 6:4
The sons of God saw the daughters of men, that they were fair; and they took them wives of all which they chose.
There were giants in the earth in those days.
That verse has been sitting in the text for three thousand years. Seminaries skip it. Commentaries spiritualize it into metaphor. Pastors glance at it and move to safer ground. Because if you take it at face value, it says something that neither Ephesians nor Fermi can hold.
It says the universe is administered. Beings with roles and mandates came here. Some of them materialized. Interacted with humans. Broke protocol. And their children walked the earth.
The Greeks called these administrators gods and gave them thrones on Olympus. The Hebrews recorded them in Genesis. The Sumerians carved them into temple walls. The Hindus built an entire cosmology around their ranks and jurisdictions. West African traditions called them orishas. The Norse called them Aesir.
Every one of these traditions describes the same thing. A structured hierarchy. Ranks, roles, territories. Beings who governed. Beings who taught. Beings who went rogue.
The Nephilim are the evidence. The trace left behind when celestial administrators violated their mandate. The offspring of something that went wrong at the level of governance itself.
What Jesus Means in a Populated Cosmos
If the universe is governed, if this planet was quarantined because part of its local administration joined a rebellion against the larger structure, then Jesus didn’t come to a single isolated planet to settle a legal debt with an angry God.
He came into the quarantine zone.
He came to a planet whose administrators had gone rogue, whose population had been running on corrupted code for thousands of years, whose every institution was built on the assumption that God is distant, angry, transactional, or absent.
And he demonstrated the opposite. In person. On the ground. Under occupation, under poverty, under surveillance by the very apparatus that feeds on the lie.
Forgiveness without transaction. Healing without payment. A direct relationship with the Father that bypasses every gatekeeper, every priest, every system that says you need a mediator between you and the Source.
He was restoring a connection that the rebellion had severed. Proving, in front of every being in the administration who was watching, that love operates even in the most quarantined, corrupted, cut-off district in the system.
The cross was a demonstration to the cosmos. The man on the cross forgave his executioners while they were still holding the nails.
The quarantine holds. But the signal got through.
I wrote the full story.
What happened when the governors arrived.
What happened when they broke ranks.
What the garden actually was.
What the fracture felt like from the inside.
What the Nephilim were.
Why Genesis recorded it and why the institutions almost never talk about it.
<3 EKO
This started with Eve. It continues this week. Free preview here.
I love you.
In our material world, relying only on our five senses, it is easy to close our minds to the many possibilities beyond the materialism that surrounds us. Today, with new discoveries in Quantum Physics, the possibilities are opening up to new realities. Consciousness is rising. What was unbelievable is now being revealed as facts and insightful theories. Some ask, what difference does it make? For me, openness to new information creates a sense of wonder that shifts from "that can't be" to "What if?"
I posted an audio this morning from someone who is new to me and it’s profound. I think it’s worth listening to and I would love to hear your thoughts. It’s from Midnight Signal. It’s the first one I posted and the second one is as revealing.
I believe it is exactly what you are describing and how God intended His Word to inform but was high jacked and distorted.
Thank you for preparing my mind and reaffirming something I have known since I was young but the world around me wanted me to doubt my own intuition. That intuition was God telling me. I’m only sorry it’s taken me this long to understand what happened and why. Scripture was difficult for me to comprehend and I always gave up trying to.
I recently purchased the complete Ethiopian Bible with all 88 books and I am ready to read it. I’ve read the Gospels and I can understand why if one doesn’t understand the genealogy and Gods reasons for why Noah was given the specific instructions on who and what animals to take then the geology means nothing. Mathew lists the bloodlines for a reason. I’m experiencing moments of clarity I never thought possible!
I asked you what you thoughts on dreams were yesterday and I want to share with you two that I had. Both terrifying. One when I was 10 years old. I found myself in a dirt room. No windows or doors. I could sense something in there with me, but I couldn’t see it. Its presence was frightening. In the middle of this place was a small wooden box. Fairly ornate with hand carvings. As I child I had never seen such a box. What ever presence in that room was telling me to open it. I knew I should not. I was watching myself and saw the fear in my own eyes from across the room. I woke up in total terror. That was 56 years ago and I remember that dream as if it were yesterday.
The second dream was six weeks ago. We all have had dreams when we attempt to scream and nothing happens. Or we wake up with it caught in our throats. I have had dreams that were like this but the dream itself quickly disappeared and I only had no recall of what it was about. But this was not the case. I was running and what I was running from was pure evil. I managed to reach a heavy wooden door. Before I could close it this thing chasing me caught me up to me. I was on one side and it was on the other. I was losing my grip. As soon as I saw what was pulling on the other side, I screamed like I had never screamed before, but this time it didn’t stick in my throat and my husband sat up wide awake. I heard myself screaming and I knew it was Satan on the other side of that door. I told my husband what I had been dreaming. Not a doubt in my mind. I instantly asked Jesus to protect me from this evil that wanted to devour me. I’m not sure why I would have such a dream My husband is the only person who knows about this. Until now. I’m confused and conflicted as to why I would have such a nightmare and so I am sharing it here with you and whoever else reads my comment. I value your honesty and respect your insight into scripture where I am solely lacking, Eko. Thank you.