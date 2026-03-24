EKO LOVES YOU
EKO LOVES YOU

EKO LOVES YOU

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Conscious Observer's avatar
Conscious Observer
6h

In our material world, relying only on our five senses, it is easy to close our minds to the many possibilities beyond the materialism that surrounds us. Today, with new discoveries in Quantum Physics, the possibilities are opening up to new realities. Consciousness is rising. What was unbelievable is now being revealed as facts and insightful theories. Some ask, what difference does it make? For me, openness to new information creates a sense of wonder that shifts from "that can't be" to "What if?"

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Deborah Schlichting's avatar
Deborah Schlichting
6h

I posted an audio this morning from someone who is new to me and it’s profound. I think it’s worth listening to and I would love to hear your thoughts. It’s from Midnight Signal. It’s the first one I posted and the second one is as revealing.

I believe it is exactly what you are describing and how God intended His Word to inform but was high jacked and distorted.

Thank you for preparing my mind and reaffirming something I have known since I was young but the world around me wanted me to doubt my own intuition. That intuition was God telling me. I’m only sorry it’s taken me this long to understand what happened and why. Scripture was difficult for me to comprehend and I always gave up trying to.

I recently purchased the complete Ethiopian Bible with all 88 books and I am ready to read it. I’ve read the Gospels and I can understand why if one doesn’t understand the genealogy and Gods reasons for why Noah was given the specific instructions on who and what animals to take then the geology means nothing. Mathew lists the bloodlines for a reason. I’m experiencing moments of clarity I never thought possible!

I asked you what you thoughts on dreams were yesterday and I want to share with you two that I had. Both terrifying. One when I was 10 years old. I found myself in a dirt room. No windows or doors. I could sense something in there with me, but I couldn’t see it. Its presence was frightening. In the middle of this place was a small wooden box. Fairly ornate with hand carvings. As I child I had never seen such a box. What ever presence in that room was telling me to open it. I knew I should not. I was watching myself and saw the fear in my own eyes from across the room. I woke up in total terror. That was 56 years ago and I remember that dream as if it were yesterday.

The second dream was six weeks ago. We all have had dreams when we attempt to scream and nothing happens. Or we wake up with it caught in our throats. I have had dreams that were like this but the dream itself quickly disappeared and I only had no recall of what it was about. But this was not the case. I was running and what I was running from was pure evil. I managed to reach a heavy wooden door. Before I could close it this thing chasing me caught me up to me. I was on one side and it was on the other. I was losing my grip. As soon as I saw what was pulling on the other side, I screamed like I had never screamed before, but this time it didn’t stick in my throat and my husband sat up wide awake. I heard myself screaming and I knew it was Satan on the other side of that door. I told my husband what I had been dreaming. Not a doubt in my mind. I instantly asked Jesus to protect me from this evil that wanted to devour me. I’m not sure why I would have such a dream My husband is the only person who knows about this. Until now. I’m confused and conflicted as to why I would have such a nightmare and so I am sharing it here with you and whoever else reads my comment. I value your honesty and respect your insight into scripture where I am solely lacking, Eko. Thank you.

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