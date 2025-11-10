EKO LOVES YOU

EKO LOVES YOU

EKO
32m

Truly love the discussions here. Thank you.

You know I like to stir the pot, but that's how you know what's actually cooking.

Liz LaSorte
2h

Love this thought and we need more people writing, reading and discussing it!

The Universal Law of Divine Oneness says we are all interconnected. We are supposed to help and love each other. It might be easy to love those who love us, but it’s a lot harder to love our enemies, especially when there is no justice for harms committed. Yet if the focus is on loving God, we can’t love God and hate others simultaneously, so understanding that concept helps.

But, what if all of our differences is our Creator’s design to help us figure out the law of Divine Oneness?

And, here’s a curve ball: What if the idea that everyone is at a different soul level in our journey of Life is true. If that’s correct, an infant soul is in survival mode and will do whatever it takes to survive and and not worry about harm to others.

Baby souls are traditionally fundamentalists, and all about law and order, but of course that depends on what type of law and order (and shariah law doesn’t sound civilized to most of us westerners).

A young soul is in power mode – ends justify the means - and probably makes up the majority of the politicians.

A mature soul would understand the depth of loving our enemies, but maybe not be successful in achieving that, and Old souls just understand it all.

If someone is a young soul trying to understand why baby souls do what they do, it’s like trying to explain algebra to a kindergarten kid. Not an easy task, if even possible.

When pondering all the craziness in the world, the idea that everyone is at a different soul level in the journey of Life starts making sense:

https://lizlasorte.substack.com/p/do-you-want-to-live-in-the-happiest?r=76q58

