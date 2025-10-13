EKO LOVES YOU

EKO LOVES YOU

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mafdet17's avatar
Mafdet17
Oct 13

My. God. EKO

Just one more level to the horror show. I’m beginning to feel for the people who are getting “left behind” in the information the knowledge that they have. The further this goes the more I realize that the reason people have that empty stare when you tell them something bizarre like all of this is because nobody told them what to think about it. They say literally nothing not a word.

It’s starting to get real creepy .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jim A's avatar
Jim A
Oct 13

These people are evil.

EKO is shining the light almost daily.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 EKO
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture