EKO LOVES YOU
EKO LOVES YOU

EKO LOVES YOU

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Barry Morgan's avatar
Barry Morgan
8h

Outstanding outline describing progress toward “unreviewable” triggering of the Insurection Act. Has anyone seen such a competent and understandable description anywhere else? Not in any Major Media publication I bet.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sylvia M. Demarest's avatar
Sylvia M. Demarest
8h

Eco--this is an amazing essay. Very insightful and the events and divisions you discuss are very real. Would you consider allowing me to publish it on my Substack as a guest essay?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by EKO
23 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 EKO · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture