

Oct 1

I was there! I can attest to many parts of this story. President Trump spoke for a longer time than scheduled. When it became clear that he was not articulating new information about the 2020 election, my friend and I received word that patriots were assembling at the Capitol. This was new news to us. After some discussion, we decided to walk over. The crowds at the Elipise were wonderful, singing songs and carrying banners and American flags. Whole families gathered, children on parents' shoulders. It was wicked cold, even after standing and waiting for many hours in the frigid conditions, the mood was celebratory and upbeat. Trump was still speaking, so we tried to exit the Mall and saw tables set up at the main exit, blocking the way and creating a pinch point. As we wove our way through the crush of people getting to the front to see the issue, two antifa types in Trump gear confronted us. One guy was about 6'7 "and 300 lbs, and the other was a little guy jumping up and down, yelling at us, agitating the crowd. A lady behind us was wailing, crying; she was having a panic attack. I am a sizable guy myself, and after some reflection, I decided to try to take out the big guy who was blocking the exit. Suddenly, a black man in a dark suit and an earpiece appeared and began speaking with the big guy. The big guy shook his head no, over and over. The FBI agent insisted that they let the crowd out go to the Capitol. Reluctantly, he obeyed.

As we walked down Pennsylvania Avenue, the crowd began to change. The families were weary and cold; they had to return to their hotels or arrange for transportation. As we walked along, talking with some other patriots, we began to notice that many groups of young men started joining the crowd coming in from the side streets. Yes, they had signs like ours and wore some Trump gear, but their faces and attitudes were different from ours. We said among ourselves, these are not Trump people, they look like antifa in our gear. There were many of these groups, numbering in the hundreds or more.

Arriving in sight of the Capitol, we spoke with a very nice young black man who was attending his food booth. We asked about porta-potties. He told us that he does these events at the Capitol all the time. Then he pointed to a large field behind the food booths. He said yesterday there were a considerable number of porta-potties there yesterday, but someone had removed them overnight. He speculated that it might be Mayor Bowser's doing.

As we approached the perimeter of the Capitol grounds, we encountered an officer from the city fire department in dress uniform, standing by his red car. We asked him about bathrooms. He told us that if we went down a side streets, we would see small restaurants, and if we bought something there, they would allow us to use their bathrooms. Then he added, "You guys look like nice people. "We laughed and replied, "Well, thank you, we are nice people." He said, "There is going to be trouble here today. Get as far away from the Capitol's grounds as you can, and do it now."

As we walked away, we heard the flash bangs and quickly left the area. A friend who was at the Capitol barricades later told me that, inexplicably, the Capitol Police picked up the barricades they were standing at and started pushing them into the crowds. She had fallen and was going to be crushed to death. A man helped her up and dragged her back to safety.

This was planned Fed-surrection!

Jane Schiffler's avatar
Jane Schiffler
Oct 1

At long last the truth.

