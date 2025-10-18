Hey there. I hope you’re having a glorious Friday the 17th.

You’ve been walking through this series with me for the past month.

Seeds burning through concrete. Strategic weeks exposing power. Pentecost mistakes becoming two-millennium prisons. The kingdom within that institutions spent centuries burying.

Now it’s complete.

I’ve edited the entire Jesus Frequency series into a single collection.

It’s a free PDF, shareable, printable, built to last beyond the scroll.

Link to Free PDF

It’s the journey we took together, refined with new illustrations, now in a form you can hand someone, print out, return to when the noise gets loud.

For those who’ve been reading along: thank you for walking this path with me. Your comments, your questions, your willingness to question what we were taught… that’s what made this possible.

And it’s been the most rewarding part of this mission.

For those just discovering it: start here.

The common people heard Jesus gladly. They will again.

The religion OF Jesus is rising from the ashes of religion ABOUT Jesus.

And you’re part of the resurrection.

I love you.

<3 EKO

