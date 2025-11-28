Six months ago, Trump sat across from South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval Office and showed him something the world refuses to see.

White House cameras rolling. Ramaphosa sitting stiff. Trump leans forward.

Shows him video.

Julius Malema—leader of South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters party, part of the governing coalition—standing before a stadium crowd in Johannesburg. Thousands strong.

He starts stomping. The crowd joins.

“Kill the Boer, the farmer!”

They point fingers like guns.

“Pa, pa, pa, pa!”

Trump shows more. Malema in Parliament:

“We are going to occupy land. We require no permission from you, from the president, from no one. You must never be scared to kill. A revolution demands killing.”

Then Malema explaining the strategy:

“When you want to hit them hard, go after a white man. They feel terrible pain because you have touched a white man.”

And when asked about the violence:

“We’ve not called for the killing of white people, at least for now. I can’t guarantee the future.”

Trump shows farm attack statistics.

Crime scene photos.

Families tortured in their homes.

Farmers shot execution-style.

Some burned alive.

Shows the Expropriation Act Ramaphosa signed in January. Section 12. Government seizure of land without compensation if the property is “unused” or achieving “equitable access” requires it.

First test case already in court. Owner isn’t fighting the seizure—just asking for market value. Government refuses to pay.

Ramaphosa’s response becomes its own kind of proof.

He laughs.

Points to three white South Africans in the room. Professional golfers Ernie Els and Retief Goosen. Johann Rupert—South Africa’s richest man.

“If there was Afrikaner farmer genocide, I can bet you, these three gentlemen would not be here.”

He doesn’t deny the persecution. He points at the exceptions. As if a rich golfer cancels out a murdered farmer.

Trump recognizes it immediately. He’s seen this before.

Not in person. In history.

In a country that used to be called Rhodesia.

Americans don’t learn about Rhodesia. Maybe a passing reference to Zimbabwe’s hyperinflation. The trillion-dollar bills that couldn’t buy bread. Mugabe as cartoon dictator.

But nobody explains what came before. What was destroyed. Or why.

Rhodesia in 1965 produces enough food for twelve million people.

Population? Seven million. Exports rice, wheat, tobacco, maize, beef across southern Africa. Infrastructure rivals Europe. Hospitals function. Schools educate. Courts adjudicate.

Ian Smith runs it. RAF pilot who fought in WWII. Shot down over Italy. Face shattered. Returned to combat anyway. Came home to farm the land his family worked for generations.

His system maintains minority white rule. Unjust. Needs reform. Not debatable.

But here’s what gets memory-holed…

By every metric—infant mortality, life expectancy, literacy, economic growth—black Rhodesians have better outcomes than citizens of most independent African nations at the time. Not because white rule is good. Because the farms produce food. The clinics provide medicine. The schools teach reading.

The system was unjust. But what came next wasn’t improvement. It was demolition.

Britain’s Harold Wilson demands immediate majority rule. Not gradual transition. Not negotiated terms that preserve agriculture while transferring power. Immediate.

The same Harold Wilson who maintains warm relations with Saudi Arabia. Who ignores Idi Amin’s massacres in Uganda. Who shakes hands with dictators across the Commonwealth.

But Rhodesia? Suddenly passionate concern for democracy.

The UN Security Council passes mandatory sanctions—only the second time in history. Saudi Arabia faces none. Iran faces none. Dozens of regimes with worse human rights records face none.

Just Rhodesia.

Fifteen years of bush war follow. ZANU and ZAPU guerrillas armed with Chinese weapons, trained by Soviets, funded through Western NGOs. They don’t target military installations. They target farms, schools, clinics. Anyone who makes the system function.

Teachers shot in front of students. Nurses killed in rural clinics. Farmers ambushed on their own land. The message: productivity is collaboration. Competence is treason.

By 1976, Henry Kissinger forces Smith to accept terms that guarantee Robert Mugabe’s victory. Not because America cares about African self-determination—Cambodia’s killing fields are filling with corpses while Kissinger plays chess—but because Cold War pieces need moving. Rhodesia is useful as a bargaining chip. Its people are irrelevant.

South Africa abandons Rhodesia under pressure. Britain coordinates the final moves. Smith’s supposed allies engineer his destruction while claiming to save him.

Lancaster House Agreement, December 1979. “Free elections” in a country where political violence has been refined to science. Where voting for the wrong party means your village burns.

Mugabe wins with 63%.

World celebrates. The New York Times applauds. Liberation has arrived.

Smith lives another twenty-eight years. Watches everything he warned about come true. Before he dies, he says something that haunts:

“I thought I was in the company of friends. I expected honesty, integrity, justice. I was so naive. I didn’t understand we were pawns.”

Pause.

“We weren’t betrayed for being wrong. We were betrayed for being useful. And when we stopped being useful as villains, they made us useful as examples.”

The first victims of Mugabe’s liberation aren’t white.

1982 to 1987. The Fifth Brigade—North Korean-trained, answering directly to Mugabe—massacres twenty thousand Ndebele in Matabeleland. Wrong tribe. Same skin color. Doesn’t matter.

Villages surrounded. Men separated from women. Mass graves dug before the killing starts. Torture methods that would make the Gestapo wince. All documented. All ignored.

The world that raged against Ian Smith’s segregated schools has nothing to say about actual genocide. No sanctions. No UN resolutions. No passionate editorials.

Just silence.

Because Mugabe mouths the right words. Liberation. Justice. Historical correction. The vocabulary of virtue covers any crime.

Land “redistribution” begins. Doesn’t go to poor black farmers who might actually work it. Goes to Mugabe’s generals. His party officials. His relatives. Men who never farmed. Can’t farm. Won’t farm.

By 2000, the seizures turn violent. White farmers beaten to death on their own property. Their black workers—families employed on the same farms for three generations—told to leave or die alongside them.

The workers try to stay. Try to keep the farms running. They starve alongside everyone else.

Currency becomes a joke. The government prints money until a hundred-trillion-dollar note can’t buy a loaf of bread. Inflation peaks at 89.7 sextillion percent. Not an economy anymore. A fever dream.

Life expectancy plummets from 60 to 37. Three million flee as refugees. The breadbasket of Africa can’t feed the people standing in its fields.

Chinese companies move in during the collapse. Don’t wait for the smoke to clear. Negotiate mineral rights while farms burn. Lock up platinum deposits while children starve. Buy tobacco processing facilities for cents on the dollar.

Everyone loses except those who orchestrated the destruction.

Ian Smith dies in 2007. Takes no satisfaction in being right. Wanted to be wrong. Would’ve given anything to be wrong.

Back to the Oval Office. May 2025.

Ramaphosa pointing to wealthy Afrikaners as proof persecution doesn’t exist.

Trump sees Rhodesia. Same playbook, different vocabulary.

Then

“Majority rule.” “Liberation.” “Justice.”

Now

“Land reform.” “Equitable access.” “Correcting historical wrongs.”

Then

Armed movements funded externally, targeting farms.

Now

Political leaders openly chanting for murder while coalition partners look away.

Then

International pressure forcing change.

Now

International silence during persecution.

Then

Functional agriculture systematically destroyed.

Now

Legal framework to accomplish identical destruction through courts instead of guns.

But South Africa is more dangerous than Rhodesia ever was.

Because it’s happening through democratic institutions.

Rhodesia’s Ian Smith could be villainized. Isolated. Sanctioned. He was the clear oppressor the international community could rally against. The visible target made resistance possible, even if resistance ultimately failed.

South Africa’s Ramaphosa gets invited to summits. The Expropriation Act passes through parliament with proper procedure. Courts will enforce seizures with legal authority. Constitutional amendments provide cover. International observers certify the elections as free and fair.

The monster wears a suit. Speaks in parliamentary procedure. Invokes justice and equity while the machinery grinds forward. Uses democracy itself to execute the same destruction Mugabe achieved through violence.

There’s no villain to point at. No clear oppressor to sanction. Just legislation, court rulings, committee hearings, and political speeches about correcting historical wrongs.

Not a flaw in the pattern. The evolution.

How do you fight a law? How do you sanction a democracy? How do you oppose “land reform” without being labeled a defender of apartheid?

You can’t. That’s the point.

Trump cuts aid in February. Opens refugee pathways in March.

Seventy thousand South Africans apply by October.

Sit with that number.

More than fled Rhodesia in the first five years after Mugabe took power.

People don’t abandon generational farms on a whim. Don’t leave behind grandparents’ graves and children’s schools and decades of accumulated life because of bad headlines. They don’t apply for refugee status in a country they’ve never visited unless the threat is existential.

Unless staying means death.

These are farmers who survived everything the transition threw at them. Who adapted when apartheid ended. Who rebuilt after the uncertainty. Who made peace with new governments and new rules and new neighbors.

They’re running now.

Not from change. From what they’ve already seen coming.

Seventy thousand families looked at Julius Malema chanting “Kill the Boer” and Cyril Ramaphosa laughing it off and a legal framework for seizing everything they own, and they did the math.

The math said: leave now or don’t leave at all.

This isn’t isolated.

A Christian farmer in Nigeria watches his village burn. Fulani raiders killed his wife and three children yesterday. Seventy thousand Christians dead across the Middle Belt since 2009. Twenty-two terror organizations operating in what officials call “ungoverned spaces.”

Someone armed them. Someone funds them. Someone coordinates their movements across borders.

Churches bombed. Villages razed. Schools torched. Oil infrastructure miraculously untouched.

Sri Lanka, April 2021. President bans chemical fertilizers overnight. “Organic farming” mandate with no transition period. Within six months: agricultural collapse, food shortages, economic implosion. President flees the country. Chinese companies negotiate to acquire devastated farmland before the fires cool.

Netherlands—world’s second-largest agricultural exporter—announces plan to shut down three thousand farms over “nitrogen emissions.” Largest protests in Dutch history. Farmers blockade highways with tractors. Government presses forward anyway. Reports emerge of Chinese-linked capital positioning to acquire “voluntarily surrendered” properties.

Different continents. Different pretexts. Same formula.

Climate rhetoric. Equity language. ESG mandates. Historical justice. Environmental emergency. Whatever vocabulary works in that particular market.

Destroy independent food production. Watch farms collapse or face seizure under legal cover. Then buy the rubble at cents on the dollar.

China is purchasing the wreckage every single time. Not after the collapse. During it.

Zimbabwe: Chinese companies own the platinum mines, tobacco processing, critical infrastructure. Locked in while Mugabe was still in power. Sri Lanka: Chinese capital acquiring agricultural land while the government begs the IMF for bailout funds. Netherlands: Chinese-linked investment funds negotiating for farms the government is forcing off the market. South Africa: Chinese investment already positioned through decades of ANC political relationships. Ready to move the moment farms become “available.”

The West gets to feel morally superior about “correcting historical injustices.” Academics write papers. NGOs issue statements. Politicians make speeches about equity and reparation.

China gets to control the food production and strategic minerals of entire continents.

And the farmers—regardless of color—starve or flee.

Career diplomats can’t say this.

State Department officials can’t say it. Foreign ministers can’t say it. International institutions definitely can’t say it.

They need approval from committees. Consensus from stakeholders. Continued relationships with governments they might want to criticize. Access to conferences where everyone pretends the obvious isn’t happening.

The professional diplomatic class is structurally incapable of naming the pattern. Their careers depend on not seeing it.

Trump doesn’t need their approval.

Not running for reelection. Doesn’t need UN consensus. Doesn’t need the international community’s blessing or the State Department’s talking points or the think tank’s white papers.

Pattern recognition over protocol.

He looked at Ramaphosa’s Oval Office performance—the laugh, the pointing at wealthy exceptions, the dismissal of documented evidence—and saw exactly what it was.

The same performance every government gives before the collapse they’re engineering.

So Trump acted.

Aid cut in February. Refugee pathways opened in March. G20 boycotted—first time in history a U.S. president refused to attend. No American officials in Johannesburg while eighteen other nations gathered for speeches about solidarity and sustainability.

At the closing ceremony, South Africa was supposed to hand off the G20 presidency to a senior U.S. Embassy representative.

They refused.

Trump announced the response: South Africa excluded from the 2026 G20 in Miami. All payments and subsidies terminated. Immediately.

“South Africa has demonstrated to the World they are not a country worthy of Membership anywhere.”

The media will call it impulsive. Reckless. Inflammatory.

But Trump is watching the same movie play in slow motion and everyone else is pretending not to see the screen.

When “liberation” produces starvation—question the liberation.

When “reform” creates refugees—question the reform.

When “justice” requires killing—question the justice.

By their fruits you will know them.

Rhodesian apartheid was unjust. But Mugabe’s “liberation” killed more black Zimbabweans in five years than Ian Smith’s system did in fifteen. The Gukurahundi massacres alone—twenty thousand Ndebele dead—exceeded the entire death toll of the bush war that supposedly “freed” them.

South African apartheid was evil. But Julius Malema chanting “Kill the Boer” to stadium crowds while the international community stays silent tells you everything you need to know.

The concern was never justice. It was never about helping black South Africans build better lives.

It was about transfer. Control. Who owns the land, the minerals, the productive capacity of an entire continent.

The Nigerian Christian farmer and his Fulani killer—both tools in someone else’s game.

The Rhodesian white farmer and the Zimbabwean black worker—both victims of the same engineered collapse.

The Dutch farmer forced off his land and the Sri Lankan refugee fleeing starvation—both casualties of the same global pattern.

One human family. Different names for the same Father.

Recognition breaks machinery.

Not through revolution. Not through violence. Through consciousness. Through seeing what’s actually happening instead of what the vocabulary insists is happening.

The pattern only works if nobody names it.

If South Africa follows Rhodesia’s trajectory—and every indicator says it will—here’s what comes next:

South Africa feeds southern Africa. Exports to fifteen countries. When agricultural production collapses, you’re looking at regional food crisis. Tens of millions suddenly dependent on imports they can’t afford. Famine conditions spreading across nations that currently feed themselves.

South Africa has sixty million people. Zimbabwe had twelve million and produced three million refugees. Run those numbers. If even a quarter of South Africa’s population flees, that’s fifteen million people looking for somewhere to go. Europe thought Syria was a crisis at one million. This would be fifteen times worse.

South Africa controls ninety percent of the world’s platinum. Produces manganese, chromium, vanadium—rare earth minerals critical for everything from smartphones to fighter jets to electric vehicles. If Chinese companies lock those up the way they locked up Zimbabwe’s resources, Beijing doesn’t just control African food production.

They control strategic minerals the entire industrialized world depends on.

And the precedent gets set: “democratic” land reform that executes the Rhodesia playbook with full legal cover and international approval. Every Western nation with “land ownership disparities” now watching a template unfold. Every activist with a historical grievance now holding a roadmap.

The media says Trump doesn’t understand South Africa. Says he’s being impulsive, inflammatory, ignorant of nuance.

But Trump watched Rhodesia become Zimbabwe. Watched the breadbasket become the basket case. Watched liberation become starvation and reform become refugee crisis and justice become mass graves in Matabeleland that nobody talks about.

He watched Ramaphosa laugh in the Oval Office while dismissing documented evidence of systematic persecution.

He watched them refuse to hand off the G20 presidency.

And he recognized the pattern everyone else refuses to see.

The formula is documented.

The pattern is visible.

The deployment is active.

Not just in South Africa.

Everywhere.

Jesus taught pattern recognition through parables. Stories that revealed the machinery of the kingdom underneath the vocabulary of religion.

The same seeing applies to empires. To institutional power. To systems that use correct vocabulary to hide what they’re actually doing.

Trump saw the Johannesburg playbook because he recognized the pattern. The same pattern Jesus was exposing when he told stories about vineyards and tenants, about wheat and tares growing together until harvest, about servants who bury what they’re given out of fear.

The parables weren’t children’s stories. They were kingdom mechanics. Ways of seeing that survive empire, that outlast institutional capture, that remain true when everything else is revealed as inversion.

<3EKO

Thanks for sticking with me, I know this is a long read at the end of a long week. Rest up after Thanksgiving, find your center. Next week is a doozy.