Her hands were small on the steering wheel.

Monica Jacinto Reza drove Angeles Crest Highway with the windows down and the morning air thinning as the road climbed. She was sixty years old, four feet eleven, a Materials and Processes Engineering Fellow at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. Before JPL she spent thirty years at Aerojet Rocketdyne, where she co-invented a nickel-cobalt-chromium-aluminum alloy called Mondaloy that solved a strategic dependency the United States Air Force had been testifying about under oath for a decade: the inability to build a rocket engine that didn’t rely on Russian combustion hardware.

She named the alloy after herself and her mentor.

Two syllables from Monica. Two from Dallis. The alloy suffix.

Mon-dal-oy.

She signed the trail register at Mount Waterman on June 22, 2025. Date. Destination. Party of two. She hiked with a guide. They reached the west ridge before ten. She waved. The guide returned the wave. Eight minutes later, she was gone.

The ridge was empty. The scree was undisturbed. No tracks. No broken branches. Nine counties searched. FLIR helicopters. K-9 units. Drones running pixel-matching algorithms for red fabric.

They found a beanie in a ravine two hundred yards below. A lip balm at a location inconsistent with the beanie. Nothing else.

No body has been recovered.

JPL issued no statement. NASA issued no statement. Aerojet Rocketdyne issued no statement.

Four days later, June 26, Elizabeth Casias badged into Los Alamos National Laboratory, fabricated a reason to leave, drove to the Jemez Mountains, reset both phones, and walked into the forest.

Two women. Two national laboratories. Two forests. Four days apart. Eight hundred miles apart.

On the same day Casias walked into the Jemez, a user identified as “lillian” created a memorial on Find a Grave declaring Monica Jacinto Reza dead. Memorial ID 284387277. Burial designation: green burial. Location: Angeles National Forest.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was still flying helicopters. Nine counties were still searching. No body had been found.

Someone declared her dead while nine counties were still looking for her alive.

October 25, 2025. Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Jacob Prichard, 34. AFRL Sensors Directorate. His wife Jaymee Prichard, 33. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center. First Lieutenant Jaime Gustitus, 25. USAFA class of 2022. TS/SCI clearance. Operations Research Analyst.

One night. Two locations on base. Three dead.

The Air Force Office of Special Investigations took the case. Months later: no motive established. No public statement beyond the initial confirmation. No briefing to Congress.

Wright-Patterson is the same installation where Reza’s mentor Dallis Hardwick spent thirteen years certifying the alloy. The same installation where Major General William McCasland held command of a $4.4 billion research portfolio. The Materials and Manufacturing Directorate was still there, in the low brick buildings on the east side of the base.

The lights in the labs were still on. The program does not stop.

Carl Grillmair. Sixty-seven. Caltech. One hundred forty-seven published papers. He designed the algorithms that find dark, cold objects against the black of space.

December 20, 2025. An armed man was found on his property carrying an unregistered rifle. Arrested. Charged with two felonies.

February 5, 2026. Both charges dismissed. Judicial discretion. The identity of the presiding judge has not been located in accessible public records.

February 16, 2026. Eleven days later. 6:10 a.m. Grillmair was shot on his front porch. Gunshot wound to the torso. He died at the scene.

Caught. Charged. Released. Returned. Killed him. Eleven days.

Nuno Loureiro. Forty-seven. MIT Plasma Science and Fusion Center. He was trying to build the machine that would replace everything Reza’s alloy was designed to survive. Fusion. Clean energy. The future.

Shot in Brookline, Massachusetts, on December 15, 2025.

His killer had been planning for three years. Burner phones. Zero credit card usage. A storage unit in New Hampshire maintained since 2022. Thirty-six months. The unit was the size of a parking space.

Stated motive: personal grievance.

Burner phones are not grief. A storage unit maintained for three years is not rage.

February 27, 2026. Albuquerque.

William Neil McCasland. Retired Major General, USAF. Twenty-nine years. Fighter pilot. Intelligence officer. Former commander of the Air Force Research Laboratory. The man who funded the alloy’s maturation from laboratory curiosity to flight-qualified engine component.

He left his phone on the kitchen counter. His glasses on the table by the door. He took a .38 caliber revolver.

He walked east toward the Sandia foothills.

The triangle that held the complete institutional memory of how Mondaloy became the material that ended America’s dependency on Russian rocket engines: inventor, certifier, commander. Reza. Hardwick. McCasland.

All three vertices vacant.

This morning, the count reached ten.

Steven Garcia. Forty-eight. Government contractor at the Kansas City National Security Campus in Albuquerque. The facility manufactures more than 80 percent of the non-nuclear components that go into building America’s nuclear weapons. Garcia served as a property custodian with top security clearance. Broad access to the entire site.

August 28, 2025. He walked out of his home on Cattail Court SW carrying a handgun. He left his phone. His wallet. His keys. His car.

An anonymous source told the Daily Mail he was “a very stable person.” That the possibility of foreign targeting “makes the most sense.”

Garcia. McCasland. Casias. Chavez. Four people in New Mexico walked into the desert carrying nothing. Same state. Same pattern. Same silence.

Anthony Chavez, 79. Former Los Alamos National Laboratory. Vanished between May 4 and 8, 2025. Left his phone, wallet, keys, cigarettes. Almost a year later, no new information has come to light.

The investigations do not meet.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department files documents about Reza. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office maintains McCasland’s Silver Alert. AFOSI has the Wright-Patterson case. Brookline Police has the Loureiro murder book. The FBI Albuquerque Field Office never speaks to the FBI Boston Field Office.

No cross-referencing mandate exists. No federal directive requires these agencies to compare files. Each investigation operates in its jurisdiction. Each jurisdiction closes its case or keeps it open according to its own procedures.

Between 1982 and 1990, approximately twenty-five scientists connected to British defense contractor GEC-Marconi died under circumstances that individually appeared explainable. Falls. Car accidents. Drownings. A minister in Parliament acknowledged the cluster was unusual. He said: but there any relationship stops.

No centralized investigation was conducted then. No centralized investigation is being conducted now.

The jurisdictional architecture was identical. The explanations were individual. The pattern was distributed across enough agencies that no single agency held the complete list.

One in 1.8 trillion. That’s the number circulating this morning. The statistical probability of this cluster occurring by chance.

An engine fires.

Inside the preburner, where temperatures exceed a thousand degrees and oxygen-rich propellant would destroy any other material, the alloy holds. It carries two names in its syllables. Mon. Dal. The institutions that use it do not say those names. The generals who testify before Congress about sovereign propulsion capability do not say those names.

Somewhere in the San Gabriel Mountains, the wind moves through the sage on a ridge where no one is standing. The trail register at the lot below has been replaced. Her name is not in the new one.

The metal holds. In the dark. Where no one is watching.

I assembled this because no single investigation holds the complete list.

Ten names. Four jurisdictions. Zero cross-referencing mandates.

And here’s a question I don’t see people asking.. if the pattern is this visible, what is the architecture that keeps it distributed?

The file is still open.

<3 EKO

If this is your first time here, I write books about the patterns that hide in plain sight. Start anywhere.

I love you.