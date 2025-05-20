EKO LOVES YOU
EKO LOVES YOU

EKO LOVES YOU

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michele Villareale's avatar
Michele Villareale
May 20, 2025

Very powerful, beautifully written. THANK YOU! 🙏💖

Reply
Share
Debra's avatar
Debra
May 20, 2025

Only those whose spirit has been born again by the power of the Holy Spirit understand all of this. Without the power of the Holy Spirit revealing the mystery's of God we only see thru those glasses that are dimmed by the evilness of this world. Satan was sent to earth to steal, kill and destroy the souls of mankind in order to keep them from knowledge of the Spirit of God. Too many people have never accepted the fact that we are born and then we die because the Father needs to know if you are truly willing and able to see Him and hear Him. The entire journey is about who you listen to. The Father or the Evil one. Listen to the words of Jesus. Do not listen to the words of man for men are easily deceived by greed, power, and selfishness. Thank you EKO! I hear the Spirit of God in your words!

Ephesians 6:12 (NKJV)

For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this age, against spiritual hosts of wickedness in the heavenly places..

Reply
Share
7 replies
38 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 EKO · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture