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Marie Talarico's avatar
Marie Talarico
9h

The Disclosure movie is a bit obvious to me, don't you think?

Covid was obvious to me..........don't Comply!

If you've always known following the crowd is a big mistake, you will see this next

BS move coming.

Life is already getting harder for those who only follow one and not the crowd.

I am becoming quite comfortable with that.

Maybe cause my whole life has been this way.

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Eve Sherrer's avatar
Eve Sherrer
10h

The devil is a legalist. He is required to abide by and can only operate within his legal domain....at this time. God still rules and the devil has to work according to same. This is why the world has be notified before devil orchestrated changes. He tells the ones who call him father, who tell thd rest of us in semi veiled ways, so we miss the big picture.

Nevertheless, the rules are still in place, and the devil has to stay in his lane.

Be sure you are no longer in his lane, which is really mankind's default position. We must make the decision to follow Jesus in order to change our default eternity.

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