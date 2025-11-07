EKO LOVES YOU

Terry Garrett
3h

Wonderfully straightforward documentation of an encouraging phenomenon. THANK YOU. Tucker, through his honest revelations of the reality of corruption permeating the ostensible "controllers" (Congress, "Elites", Israel, et al) of the society, is making effective progress in solving the big problem of getting the people to SEE. He, Candace Owens, and Tulsi along with Thomas Massie, MTG, and Rand Paul, are visibly supporting what we thought President Trump was going to bring to the people: Truth, Transparency, America First, and Peace.

Linda
2h

President Trump has brought all these things to the people. He opened a very important door that has created and allowed Candace Owens, Tulsi Gabbard, Thomas Massie, Marjorie Taylor Green and Rand Paul to step into space that up until now has been forbidden. I'm so hopeful that the momentum will continue to grow and thrive!

