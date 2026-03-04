The kid watching the sheep wasn’t on the list.

Samuel came to Jesse’s house to anoint the next king of Israel.

Jesse brought seven sons forward. Seven.

He did not call David in from the field.

Samuel looked at all seven and said: none of these. Is that all of them?

Jesse said: well. There’s the youngest. He’s outside with the animals.

Samuel said go get him.

That boy killed the lion in the field before he ever killed a man. He walked out to Goliath while the men with spears watched from behind the ridgeline. He played harp for a mad king who threw spears at him and outlasted every one. He lived in caves for years rather than take by force the crown that was already promised to him.

He danced before the Ark. Without dignity. Without decorum. His wife watched from the window with contempt. She came down and told him he had disgraced himself in front of everyone. He said: I’ll be even more undignified than this.

After thirty years of campaign he stood in Jerusalem with every enemy behind him and said: now I build the house of God.

He had the cedar stockpiled. The gold weighed and catalogued. He sat before the prophet Nathan and told him the plan, and Nathan said: whatever you have in mind, go ahead. Sounds right to me.

Then God woke Nathan up in the night and corrected him.

God told David no.

“You shall not build a house for My name, because you are a man of war and have shed blood.”

Forty enemies. Twelve tribes welded into one kingdom. Jerusalem taken and renamed. Every border secured. And the answer was no.

The preparation is real. The sacrifice is real. The victories are real. And they disqualify him.

The blood that bought the ground made him unfit to build on it.

David understood this. He didn’t argue. He didn’t build anyway.

He spent his remaining years gathering materials he would never use. Gold. Cedar. He ran his thumb along the edge of a cedar plank and set it back in the stack. Stone cut and catalogued. He organized the craftsmen. He wrote down the architectural plans and handed his son everything Solomon would need before he needed it.

Solomon built the temple in seven years.

It became the wonder of the ancient world. Stone from Lebanon. Cedar panels fragrant with resin. Gold on every surface. Cherubim carved from olive wood, fifteen feet tall, wings touching in the center of the inner room. The Queen of Sheba traveled from the ends of the earth to see it and found the reports inadequate.

“I didn’t believe what I’d heard until I came and saw with my own eyes. The half was not told to me.”

Solomon could think because David had eliminated every reason to think.

He broke what David built.

Foreign wives. Foreign gods. Taxation that made the northern tribes ungovernable. His son lost ten of the twelve tribes inside a generation. The dynasty shrank. Babylon came. The temple burned.

Four hundred years. Gone.

The songs David wrote in the caves have lasted three thousand.

My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?

The Lord is my shepherd, I shall not want.

Those words are in your phone right now.

His temple is rubble.

His songs are everywhere.

I love you.