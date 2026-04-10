EKO LOVES YOU
EKO LOVES YOU

EKO LOVES YOU

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EKO
27m

looks like the book landed early on Amazon: https://a.co/d/0ibenMRX

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Karenbery's avatar
Karenbery
2h

The attitude behind “I do not believe the Savior said this to a woman” is still with us and probably always will be. And it’s not the only one. There is so much doubt and suspicion and distrust out there, I’m amazed we can accomplish anything. This is why I have to pray and meditate and do my readings and writing before I go anywhere because I don’t want the attitude and need my shield to guard having a reaction to it. Great story EKO. Thank you. Fire burning

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