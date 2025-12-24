EKO LOVES YOU

EKO LOVES YOU

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SteveO's avatar
SteveO
12h

Wow. The Deep State won. But we can win. If President Trump can stay true to the mission. Another big win from the USSC that may open up the Insurrection Act. How do you come up with these stories. I feel you are a genius. And not being naive, I believe what you write. Because of the nuanced details that you include. Or you may be another Clancy lol. Keep up the great writing and insights of history and lore.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Curious Outlier's avatar
Curious Outlier
6hEdited

I will read from and quote The Ultimate Truth tonight, and the octopus will tremble because they do not know the wrath that is already upon them.

All wicked participants should repent and turn while there while they have a chance to escape the wrath of the lamb.

Matthew 10:28

“And do not fear those who kill the body but cannot kill the soul. Rather fear him who can destroy both soul and body in hell.”

Matthew 13:41–42

The Son of Man will send his angels, and they will gather out of his kingdom all causes of sin and all law‑breakers, and throw them into the fiery furnace. In that place there will be weeping and gnashing of teeth.”

Matthew 13:30

“Let both grow together until the harvest, and at harvest time I will tell the reapers, ‘Gather the weeds first and bind them in bundles to be burned, but gather the wheat into my barn.’”

Those that participate in the deep state, and in fact, all those that refuse to submit to the authority of God and His loving grace through Jesus Christ cannot begin to imagine what they will face when death arrives for them.

What is amazing is that he extends mercy, even to the worst of those in the deep state if they will only repent. Absolutely incredible. The love of God is.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 EKO · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture