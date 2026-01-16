EKO LOVES YOU
EKO LOVES YOU

EKO LOVES YOU

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Future Zek's avatar
Future Zek
22mEdited

When Washington resigned his commission as CinC of the Continental Army he surrendered power back to Congress. When George III heard about it he told the American painter Benjamin West his opinion of Washington (as reported by West to ambassador Rufus King):

In regard to General Washington, he told him since his resignation that in his opinion "that act closing and finishing what had gone before and viewed in connection with it, place him in a light the most distinguished of any man living, and that he thought him the greatest character of the age."

Reply
Share
Wyllamizer's avatar
Wyllamizer
10m

This really speaks to me. Men who will do this are so rare. They do it in marriages and families all the time, as fathers and husbands. You'd think they would do it more with more power, but alas.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 EKO · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture