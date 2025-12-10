EKO LOVES YOU

George Williams Unsupervised
5hEdited

Beautiful, clear, insightful. I've been fighting the femininization of my grandsons since they were born. Those who were close to us are strong, effective men. Those who we had only brief, yearly contact with are soft and fearful (this doesn't mean I love them less, but I have much more concern for prospects of successful marriages and real fulfillment they might experience in their future). This is a topic that needs to shouted from the rooftops. Men who are balanced, faith-driven, hard with a capacity to be appropriately tender is goal. Not weak simps.

Stiggs
3h

No capon priest was the Goodly Fere

But a man o’ men was He

