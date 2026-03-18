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Carolyn's avatar
Carolyn
4h

Revelation is a warning of what will happen if people do not turn back to GOD. Follow HIS instructions and HE will heal our lands.

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Conservative Contrarian's avatar
Conservative Contrarian
5h

"Jesus was the same. The kingdom of God is at hand. Not after the seals break and the horsemen ride. At hand. Now."

And later Jesus " ....he said, "It is finished": and he bowed his head, and gave up the ghost.”

‭‭John‬ ‭19‬:‭30‬

“And the seventh angel poured out his vial into the air; and there came a great voice out of the temple of heaven, from the throne, saying, It is done.”

‭‭Revelation‬ ‭16‬:‭17‬ ‭

"It is finished" & "it is done". Two periods of time the prophets pointed to; one was, one still is.

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