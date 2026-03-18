He walked seven miles from Tekoa to Bethel smelling like sheep.

No credentials. No ordination. A shepherd with cracked hands and a message that burned in him the way a coal burns in a closed fist.

He stood in the courtyard of the king’s own sanctuary. Your offerings are noise. Your festivals disgust me. You trample the poor and steal the grain from under them. Let justice roll down like water and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream.

He said it in the first person. He said it as God.

Amaziah the priest found him. The confrontation was brief. Amaziah didn’t argue the content. He argued jurisdiction. Go home. Prophesy in Judah. This is the king’s sanctuary.

Amos went home. His words didn’t.

There were others. Hosea married a prostitute because God told him to. Isaiah walked naked through Jerusalem for three years. Jeremiah bought a field during a siege.

They stood outside the institution and named what the institution could not name about itself. The gap between what the system claimed and what it was. The prophet was the one who pressed on the wound.

The word navi in Hebrew carries the sense of one who is called, one who bubbles forth, one who cannot contain what has been placed inside them. It is not a job title. It is a condition.

The signal was always the same: you have drifted. The covenant is broken. The powerful have eaten the weak. God is not on the side you assumed.

Aimed upward. At the comfortable. Present tense.

That was the frequency.

What happened to it, I wrote last week.

What I want to give you today is the tool.

Three questions. You can run them on anything you’ve been handed and told was from God.

Direction.

Where is it aimed?

Elijah on Carmel, alone against 450 priests backed by a queen. Every confrontation follows the same vector. Up.

Jesus called the Pharisees whitewashed tombs. Think about that image. A tomb painted bright so you forget what’s rotting inside. He said it to the most powerful religious authorities in Jerusalem, to their faces, in their own city.

The prophets stood in the street and pointed at the palace.

When prophecy aims down or outward, at sinners, at the lost, at other nations, the voice has been replaced. If the word is aimed at someone with less power than the speaker, you are hearing the static.

Tense.

When does it live?

Amos spoke in the present. “You trample the poor. You take from them levies of grain.” Not: you will be judged in a coming dispensation. Now. This is happening.

Jesus was the same. The kingdom of God is at hand. Not after the seals break and the horsemen ride. At hand. Now.

The moment prophecy shifts to future tense, its diagnostic power dies. A prophet who only speaks about tomorrow threatens no one today. You’ve sat in the room where it happens. The voice leans into the microphone. Any day now. The signs are here. Look at the headlines. And the room fills with something that feels like faith but functions like a sedative. Because while the fix is coming, nobody has to fix anything.

The prophets had a word for the perpetual deferral. They called it false prophecy. Peace, peace, when there is no peace.

If the word only applies later, you are hearing the static.

Beneficiary.

Who profits?

Amos profited nothing. He went home to his sheep and his sycamore trees.

Jeremiah was thrown into a cistern. Hosea’s marriage was a wound that never closed. Isaiah, according to tradition, was sawed in half.

Jesus was executed.

The signal has a cost. The carrier pays it with something they cannot recover.

A shepherd who walked seven miles to say what God put in him. A man who walks onstage after the intro video to say what the audience paid to hear. You can feel the difference. You have always been able to feel it.

If the teacher is enriched by the teaching, you are hearing the static.

The tests work at any altitude. Run them on the sentence that sounded wrong when you were twelve, sitting in the third pew, watching the overhead projector throw a chart onto the wall with arrows and dates and horses and blood. Something in your stomach tightened. The feeling that this wasn’t what he meant. That the man who said the kingdom is within you did not draw that chart.

You noticed. You always noticed.

The institution trained you to call that noticing doubt. Weakness. A mind that needed to submit.

It was the signal. The same one the shepherd carried out of Tekoa with cracked hands and nothing to gain.

I am not asking you to stop believing in prophecy. I’m asking the opposite. Believe in it so much that you refuse to let it be used on you.

A hand on your shoulder in the dark.

<3EKO

Last week’s essay What They Buried goes deeper into the history, applying the diagnostic to Revelation specifically. Today’s piece is its companion.

The book that goes furthest is Jesus Frequency. You can get it bundled with my favorite collection, Parables Unsealed, for whatever you want, (AKA: FREE)

2-in-1 Bundle

More soon.

I love you.