EKO LOVES YOU

EKO LOVES YOU

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Captain Nemo's avatar
Captain Nemo
7h

I read all 3 books, one after another. I couldn't put them down. How did he know?

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RidgeCoyote’s Howling's avatar
RidgeCoyote’s Howling
5h

I loved the Silent Planet when I was a teenager into sci fi and bored with most religious writing. It was so different from the Aslan tales tho. They were adult. Deeply so. It’s so good to find other people who have the same words in their souls, who have read the story, that get the beauty and the irony. I’m glad I found you all.

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