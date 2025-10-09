500 National Guard troops rolled into Chicago yesterday.

A federal judge blocked deployment to Portland.

Governor Pritzker declared resistance “vital for the Republic.”

Mayor Bowser complained ICE cooperation has “undermined public trust.”

Parents watched what appeared to be immigration arrests outside their children’s elementary schools.

MSM headlines screamed in unison:

Trump threatening 19th century authoritarianism! Making up crime statistics! Invoking dangerous powers!

The President’s actual statement?

“If people are being killed, if we’re going to lose numbers, if people are being killed, and courts are holding us up, or governors or mayors are holding us up.”

Then something interesting appeared in The New York Times: “Before Trump Ordered In Troops, Federal Officers Called Portland Protests ‘Low Energy.’”

Federal officers on the ground reported protests as low energy. Courts then blocked lawful Guard deployment. Violence escalated. Trump drew a constitutional line.

The media missed (ignored) what happened between those three events.

The Room

In early 2025, investigator and whistleblower

documented federal employee coordination networks she had spent years infiltrating.

What they documented wasn’t theoretical resistance. It was operational planning captured on video, with federal employees verifying their identities using government-issued IDs.

7:00 PM Eastern. Thirty-two faces materialize on Zoom. State Department. Department of Defense. EPA. NASA. FBI. Security clearances. Government credentials used to log in.

The slide deck loads.

“Non-Cooperation: A Form of Non-Violent Direct Action.”

A woman named Ro begins with a psychological exercise. “On a scale of one to ten, have we seen authoritarianism in the United States before?”

The chat box fills with tens. Uniform. Unanimous. Instantaneous.

The training comes from Maria J. Stefan, former State Department official, architect of regime-change operations deployed in Eastern Europe and the Middle East. Her book Why Civil Resistance Works provided the blueprint for toppling foreign governments through coordinated civil resistance.

Ro presents Stefan’s “90-day timeline for governmental collapse through coordinated civil service disruption.” The participants have the access. They have the positions. They need the coordination.

She delivers the key metric: The 3.5% Rule.

Only 3.5% of a population’s sustained participation needed to collapse a government. They’re training toward “one million trained Americans.”

3.5% of U.S. population equals 11.5 million people. One million trained equals nearly 10% of critical mass.

“This is how we’re explaining it to organizers we’re training out there,” Ro tells the group. These federal employees are nodes in a (much) larger network.

Identity Verified

From the recordings, there were so many in there, so brazen, they many literally posed with their federal IDs.

Federal employees verified their identities on camera.

Department of Homeland Security. Federal Bureau of Investigation. State Department. Department of Energy. Department of Labor.

“They’re the most highest level of employees.”

The participants speak casually of actions already taken.

Economic warfare .

“We were going after Tesla shares, revenue and profit. As we began to chip away in different ways, we were able to really have an influence.”

A federal employee with a security clearance admitting to coordinating market manipulation of a publicly traded company.

Infrastructure sabotage .

“The air traffic controllers on May Day in Newark, they said they were sick. I know what happened. I know why they did that.”

The chat fills with knowing reactions. Months later, nationwide flight disruptions from “unexpected” controller absences. Nashville International Airport’s control facility closes for five hours. Burbank controllers leave their tower at 4:15 PM, unmanned. Transportation Secretary publicly acknowledged “a slight tick up in sick calls.”

The recordings show these exact tactics discussed, refined, celebrated months before execution.

The operational code .

“The federal government take a coffee break, bring a couple people, go get an ice cream.”

Coordinated walkouts disguised as social events.

Congressional coordination .

“They’re meeting with Raskin this week. They had a meeting already with Senator Whitehouse.”

Active, ongoing alignment between federal employees and congressional offices to “align resistance strategy.”

The scale .

“1.6 million federal workers refuse to comply.”

Previous operations .

Elizabeth Starrett, the woman who wrote the OSHA vaccine mandate under the Biden administration, participating in the coordination calls.

International reach .

“There are groups training overseas for what’s to come.”

The Suppression

The evidence existed months ago. The recordings were obtained by whistleblower Tore Maras, who spent months infiltrating these networks, documenting what federal employees said when they believed their conspiracy was protected.

She attempted to deliver the evidence to those with power and platform to act.

Patrick Byrne. Tom Renz. Jim Hoft. Millie Weaver given credit for work she didn’t do. A coordinated response to the original source:

“You didn’t get this. This work was done years ago.”

When Maras tried to get evidence to Elon, evidence of the Tesla market manipulation federal employees admitted to on the recordings, prominent influencers blocked access.

“Anytime I would approach any contact and say, I’ve got this Zoom call where they’re talking, they’re like, you didn’t do that. Someone else did.”

Why this interference?

Because a problem solved is a revenue stream closed.

A crisis managed is a talking point lost.

The influencer economy requires problems discussed endlessly but never resolved. Raw evidence threatens the model.

While gatekeepers monetized outrage about the “deep state” and “soros,” the documented conspiracy progressed from Zoom training to operational execution across American cities.

Chicago

HSI agents arrive at 7:42 AM for a welfare check on an unaccompanied minor. Five agents. Black SUVs. Standard post-trafficking protocol. The immigration case has been closed by a judge. They’re awaiting the priority date for her green card.

A family lawyer appears within minutes. Phone already recording.

“What’s going on? Who do y’all represent?”

The agents identify themselves. Homeland Security Investigations. They need to speak with the child, ensure she’s safe.

“I can set up an appointment at my office,” the lawyer says, practiced. “I’m trying to prevent you all from coming back into this neighborhood.”

The recordings discussed creating lawyer networks for instant interference. Training on framing obstruction as protecting vulnerable populations. Congressional offices providing political cover.

The lawyer didn’t appear by accident.

The response was operational execution.

Portland

The New York Times documented it: federal officers called Portland protests “low energy” before Trump ordered deployment.

Federal officers on the ground reported professional, coordinated interference. Lawyers with perfect timing. Protests materializing with precision. Federal employees in support roles slow-walking intelligence, clearances, logistics.

The chaos wasn’t the objective.

Making enforcement impracticable was the objective.

Mayor Bowser’s confession:

“We’re concerned about community trust, because in a public’s eye, anybody in a uniform is the same... our police department, which we worked for 20 years to get them a great reputation, that has been terribly disrupted.”

The conspiracy to make federal-local coordination impossible is underway.

The Pattern

ICE attempts welfare check → Lawyer appears instantly

Trump attempts Guard deployment → Federal judge blocks

Federal officers report coordinated obstruction → Media frames as manufactured crisis

Sanctuary mayors provide aid to obstruction → Celebrated as heroism

Violence against federal officers escalates → Courts prevent lawful response

Every element discussed in the Zoom training sessions manifesting in real-time.

Right now.

The Constitutional Threshold

10 U.S.C. § 252:

“Whenever the President considers that unlawful obstructions, combinations, or assemblages... make it impracticable to enforce the laws of the United States... by the ordinary course of judicial proceedings, he may call into Federal service such of the militia of any State, and use such of the armed forces, as he considers necessary.”

The statute requires unlawful obstructions that make enforcement impracticable through ordinary judicial proceedings.

Federal employees coordinating obstruction. Courts blocking lawful alternatives. Mayors providing aid to those blocking federal officers. Violence escalating against ICE. Congressional offices coordinating with federal employees to undermine executive function.

Ordinary judicial proceedings become impracticable when the people paid to execute federal law coordinate to prevent its execution. When courts block lawful alternatives. When local governments actively assist the obstruction.

Historical Precedent

1957, Little Rock: President Eisenhower invoked the Insurrection Act when Arkansas officials physically blocked federal court orders to desegregate schools. The 101st Airborne deployed to enforce federal law when state authorities made enforcement impossible.

1963, Alabama: President Kennedy federalized the Alabama National Guard when Governor George Wallace personally blocked the University of Alabama’s entrance to prevent integration.

1967, Detroit: President Johnson invoked the Act when Michigan’s governor admitted state resources were overwhelmed.

1992, Los Angeles: President George H.W. Bush invoked the Act when California’s governor requested help after local and state law enforcement proved insufficient.

The pattern: The Insurrection Act gets invoked when lawful execution of federal authority becomes impracticable due to obstruction.

The current situation exceeds *every* historical precedent.

Little Rock and Alabama involved state officials openly defying federal authority. Visible, identifiable, isolated.

Today?

Federal employees across multiple agencies coordinating systematic obstruction. Sabotaging the entire enforcement apparatus. Creating operational paralysis across the executive branch.

And documenting it all on Zoom.

April 1861

Abraham Lincoln confronted internal sabotage by government officials sworn to uphold federal authority.

State governments coordinated to make federal law execution impossible. Officials weaponized their positions. Courts in sympathetic jurisdictions blocked enforcement. Local authorities provided aid to obstruction.

Lincoln invoked extraordinary authority because ordinary mechanisms had been compromised by those responsible for maintaining them.

The parallel is exact.

A conspiracy of public officials, sworn to uphold the Constitution, instead coordinating to make its enforcement impossible.

The View From 40,000 Feet

Early 2025: Federal employees document conspiracy on Zoom. Training in non-cooperation tactics. Creating operational networks. Congressional coordination confirmed. Overseas training operations mentioned. Federal IDs verified on camera.

April-September 2025: Execution phase. Air traffic disruptions match tactics discussed. Sanctuary city obstruction becomes more coordinated. Federal employees slow-walk operations. Evidence suppressed by gatekeepers.

October 2025: Violence poised to escalate. Courts blocking lawful alternatives. Mayors openly aiding obstruction. Trump mentioning Insurrection Act. Media framing as authoritarianism while missing the documented conspiracy that created the crisis.

A documented seditious conspiracy is operational. Ordinary enforcement has become impracticable. The constitutional mechanism designed for this scenario is being considered.

The Soft Coup

From the recordings:

“A soft coup doesn’t look like tanks on the White House lawn. It looks like a slow administrative strangulation. Classified leaks, falsified reports, selective enforcement, information hoarding, covert coordination with outside actors and influencers and bureaucrats undermining presidential directives from within.”

Sabotage by paper and perception.

Legal weapons used to achieve illegal ends.

The system weaponized against itself.

The Threshold Crossed

Timothy Snyder declares resistance “vital for the Republic”, endorsing the obstruction federal employees planned on Zoom.

Courts block lawful Guard deployment, proving ordinary judicial proceedings insufficient.

Violence escalates, confirming the conspiracy’s operational phase.

President Trump draws the line.

If courts, governors, or mayors block enforcement while people are being killed, constitutional authority activates.

The evidence exists. Federal employees with verified government IDs recorded themselves planning to make federal law enforcement impracticable. They discussed specific tactics. They referenced congressional coordination. They executed exactly what they trained for.

The Framers understood that the greatest threat to constitutional order comes from within—from officials who weaponize their positions against the system they’re sworn to uphold.

They provided the tool. The conspiracy provided the justification. The courts blocking alternatives confirmed the threshold.

Pattern Recognized

This investigation exists because investigator

spent months infiltrating federal employee coordination networks, documenting what they said when they believed no one was listening. The recordings. The federal IDs shown on camera. The training sessions. The congressional coordination. All documented despite suppression attempts by those who preferred profitable chaos to accountability.

The full evidence, recordings, transcripts, slide decks, federal employee verification, is available in Tore’s comprehensive documentation.

What happens next determines whether documented sedition faces constitutional response, or whether a few Zoom calls successfully nullify an election.

The pattern is recognized.

The machine is exposed.

The evidence is documented.

Everything else is noise.

