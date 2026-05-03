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Valerie Freel's avatar
Valerie Freel
7h

This is a powerful perspective. I really appreciate how it highlights something Christianity has always taught—that true strength doesn’t come from carrying everything on your own, but from a relationship with the Father. Discipline and self-control matter, but they were never meant to replace grace, identity, and being known and loved by God. The contrast between the “inner citadel” and the “kingdom within” is especially meaningful—one is built by effort, the other is received. That reminder brings the focus back to what makes Christianity so unique: we’re not doing life alone.

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Barbara Doyle's avatar
Barbara Doyle
5h

Quite an unintended reveal by Ryan Holiday. Can't unsee that. The cause of his rage furthers doubt because it's being directed at a rather shallow and unimportant happenstance. Ivanka Trump rattles The Daily Stoic? Is there an official approved list of who can read Marcus Aurelius?

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