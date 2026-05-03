The last fifteen years of culture for men has been one long substitution.

Stoicism. Life-hacking. Discipline porn. Cold plunges and journaling stacks and dawn protocols and Marcus Aurelius repackaged for founders. A whole shelf of products designed to give a man what Christianity used to give him.

A way to rule himself. A way to face death. A way to find meaning when the world doesn’t owe him any.

The substitutions worked for a bit. They got men out of bed and into the gym and back into their own lives.

But you can’t replace Christian morality with a philosophy that has no Father. Eventually the substitute hits the ceiling that’s built into it.

Ryan Holiday was the patron saint of modern commercialized Stoicism, and he crashed out this week. You might’ve seen it.

Ivanka Trump said she was reading Meditations.

Holiday went on his Daily Stoic account and recorded six minutes of visible distress about it. Two million views. The man who built an empire selling equanimity could not handle one person he hates (for no rational reason, btw) praising one book he loves. The philosophy ran out of road on camera.

Stoicism holds under inconvenience. It holds under deadlines and hard emails and cold water. It holds when the obstacle is a quarterly target.

It does not hold when the obstacle is a person you hate praising a book you love.

That’s a wound. Stoicism has nothing to say to a wound. The whole product line was designed for the obstacle. The obstacle is a thing in your way. The wound is a thing in your sacred. Stoicism has no doctrine of the sacred because Stoicism has no sacred. It has the rational.

A man who has built his life on the rational has no defense when the irrational shows up wearing his favorite book in the wrong hands.

A slave. A condemned man waiting to die. An emperor of a dying empire.

The slave was Epictetus. He could teach the philosophy because he had already trained his mind to be free inside a body that wasn’t. The condemned man was Seneca, who wrote his finest letters waiting for Nero to send the order to open his veins. The emperor was Marcus Aurelius, who wrote Meditations in his tent on a war front he was losing, governing an empire he could not save, talking to himself in the dark.

These were great men. The discipline they built was real. The sentences they left behind cut to the bone thousands of years later for a reason.

They were building structures of dignity inside lives where freedom was not coming. They were finding sovereignty inside cages. They were teaching themselves to die well because no one was offering them a way to live free.

The inner citadel is what you build when you can’t get out. It is a beautiful structure. It is also a cage with the bars on the inside.

That is the philosophy modern men have been sold. Marcus Aurelius in his tent at the edge of an empire he couldn’t save, repackaged for the entrepreneur class.

Holiday and the men who sold it forgot to mention this part. They sold the citadel as freedom. The citadel was never freedom. It was the dignified posture of men who knew freedom was never coming.

Stoicism is a philosophy for the strong and the wise.

There is no Stoicism for the poor and the weak. There never was. Stoicism has no doctrine of being saved. It only has doctrines of enduring well. The slave could teach it because he had already trained his mind around a fact he could not change. The man being crushed had no use for it. He needed something else.

This is why Stoicism is sold today to founders and athletes and Navy SEALs and operators. It has always been sold to those people. The product was the same product in 170 AD. The customers are the same customers. It is the prestige philosophy of the man who can already mostly handle his life and wants to handle it better.

There was a different school in the same century. The Cynics. Wandering preachers who taught in the fields and the markets and refused the prestige class altogether. They told ordinary people that man could save himself if he would. They lived simply. They taught people to meet death without fear and to expect nothing from the world. Their style was the style Paul would later borrow when he wrote his letters. Their preaching was the soil Christianity landed in.

The Cynics were the soil. The Stoics were the ceiling.

Holiday and the men selling Stoicism today are descendants of the ceiling. They are not selling the wandering preacher’s plain word to ordinary people. They are selling the inner citadel to founders who want to feel sovereign over their own lives. Same philosophy, same customers, same ceiling.

The strongest defender of Stoicism inside the early church was Paul.

He leaned on it openly when he wrote I have learned in whatsoever state I am, therewith to be content. It’s in the New Testament.

It is also Stoicism, almost word for word.

Paul had been raised in Tarsus, a port city steeped in Stoic philosophy, and when he sat down to write to a Greek-speaking world that had never met the teacher, the Stoic vocabulary came up first. He reached for what was nearest to hand. The cosmic Logos. The providence of God. The moral law written on the heart.

All of it was Stoic furniture, and Paul moved it into the room because the room had no furniture yet. The Greek-speaking Mediterranean already understood that vocabulary. They had been hearing it from Stoics for centuries. Paul gave them a version of Christ who could be read inside the apparatus they already trusted.

The garment worked. It saved the movement. Without Paul’s vocabulary, Christianity probably stays a Jewish sect and dies with Jerusalem in 70 AD.

But the garment was not the teacher’s teaching.

The teacher had walked Galilean hills telling stories about farmers and seeds and lost coins and prodigal sons. He had said the kingdom of the Father is spread upon the earth, and men do not see it. He had said the kingdom of God is within you.

That language is not Stoic. It is something else. It is the relationship between a person and a Father, present already, available now, requiring no philosophy and no apparatus.

That teaching went quiet. The Stoic Logos went loud. By the time the gospels were written, every Greek-speaking reader was already hearing the parables through a Stoic lens that had been bolted to the front of the Christian message a generation earlier. The Galilean rabbi who told stories about farmers became, to the inherited reader, the cosmic Logos disclosing himself in parables. Same words. Different gravity.

Holiday and the men selling commercialized Stoicism today are not just running a parallel product line to Christianity. They are running the substitute that got installed inside Christianity itself two thousand years ago, when a brilliant Pharisee in a desert reached for the only vocabulary he had. The ceiling is older than they know.

A man with a Father can let his enemy read his favorite book. The Father is bigger than the book.

A man with a Father doesn’t have to defend the wall, because he isn’t living inside the wall.

A man with a Father carries weight with someone who was there before he picked it up. The Stoic carries weight alone. The room has no one else in it. Sonship is what carrying weight looks like when the room has someone else in it.

A man with a Father runs warm because he is beloved. Stoic virtue runs cold because the cosmos is indifferent. You don’t manufacture goodness from inside a citadel. You receive it from a Father and pass it through.

The inner citadel becomes the kingdom within. Fortress becomes sanctuary. You aren’t alone in there anymore.

Conquest doesn’t journal. Sonship doesn’t have to. The son doesn’t write Meditations because he isn’t trying to convince himself the universe makes sense. The universe has a Father in it.

Ryan Holiday hit the ceiling. Decades of construction. The drywall showed.

The way above isn’t thicker armor. It isn’t louder rage either.

The way above is the door the substitutions were built to replace. It was the door before the substitutions. It will be the door after them. It has been the door since the kingdom within got paved over by a brilliant Pharisee in a desert who reached for the only vocabulary he had.

We get to go back and pick up what got left.

The kingdom of the Father is spread upon the earth. Men do not see it.

It would be good if we started.

<3EKO

P.S. Saw story break just before going offline. Camping with my kids and writing in my journal, but wanted to share this while the thoughts were fresh. It’s a small slice of a longer book I’m finishing this week called After Jesus, the third in the Kingdom Within trilogy.

It walks through what got built in the first generation of the church and what got left on the floor of the upper room. Peter at Pentecost. Paul in the desert. The four gospels stitched together by competing communities.

If you want an early reader copy, reply to this email or send me a note.

I’ll send a copy to you as soon as it’s ready.

I love you.