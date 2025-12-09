EKO LOVES YOU

Trish Lopez
Trish Lopez
21h

Truly, there are no words….I have read this story a hundred times. I have taught it in my classroom. I have never grieved as I did after reading this. You are truly gifted by God’s grace.

Steve Emery
21h

Truly don’t like using Amazon or any monopoly for that matter. It’s a principle I simply don’t waver on. Don’t use google, don’t watch the NFL, don’t drink Starbucks, etc. you get the point. But as a reformed drug dealer and criminal and a rehabilitated alcoholic and hard core addict who is going on 15 years clean and sober, owner of a recovery center helping men find a higher power and a program to get and stay sober. My interests in this story of which I have only received through personal scripture reading should be clear. I would absolutely love to send you a payment via Venmo and purchase the gangster tragedy. Let me know if I am able to purchase this book without using Amazon. I absolutely love your work EKO.

