The air changed this week.

You felt it before you could name it. A video went through every timeline, the kind you cannot unsee, and a verdict came down somewhere else, and by nightfall the country had sorted itself into two rooms along a line that was already drawn. In each room the conviction was identical and total: our dead don’t count to them. Each room was certain it was watching its own people reduced to nothing in real time, mourned by no one with power, renamed by every institution that was supposed to protect them. You knew which room you were in before the video was over. Nobody asked you to choose. That was the first thing they took.

Both rooms are right about the feeling. Almost no one will say that out loud, because saying it costs you your seat in whichever room you’re standing in. The mother weeping in her car is certain beyond argument that her son is the one the system was built to crush. The man posting at two in the morning is certain beyond argument that his people are the ones it is now open season on. Neither is performing the wound for an audience in that moment. Both have buried somebody, or fear they will, and both have watched the official voice rename the injury while it was still bleeding.

So the instinct, the one the whole thing is counting on, is to ask which room is right. To do the math on whose dead outnumber whose. To pick the side whose grief is real and assign the other side’s to the column marked fake.

The math is the trap. The fight over whose dead count more is the exact thing consuming everyone in both rooms, and it ends somewhere nobody in either room will like, because a society that decides some of its dead are unmournable does not stop at the first category. It acquires a taste. The dead, meanwhile, were people for an entire lifetime and evidence within an hour.

Watch how the taste is manufactured.

First.

The official voice renames the wound. It converts a concrete injury, a specific boy under a specific stone, a specific father who buried him, into a category claim: our dead don’t count to them. The rename is the work the machine performs, and the machine does not answer to either room. Once the rename is accepted, attention leaves the boy and the father and moves to the larger story the rename serves, and the larger story is the product. The thief was never the other room.

Second.

The market inside each room pays for performances of the stolen frame. Status goes, instantly and in public, to the loudest demonstration that the category is under siege. The replies that compete to escalate, the boundary that keeps moving, the thing done at a graveside that should be unthinkable and gets applause instead. They are bids in an active market, and the market pays because the performance confirms the stolen frame.

Third.

Once attention is captured at that level, escalation becomes rational inside the room. The last remaining boundary becomes the next thing to cross, because crossing it is the loudest available performance, and the loudest performance is the best paid. The machine never has to order the act. It only has to make the category louder than every boundary a man used to have.

The theft feels like clarity. The category hands you a simple, high-contrast map, us and them, our dead and their animals, and once the map is in place every new event sorts itself instantly and the map feels truer with each confirmation. The man who can still see the specific person in front of him looks slow and compromised. The man whose attention has been fully taken looks decisive and loyal. The fever never has to win an argument, only the contest for what feels real in the next second, and a stolen map always wins that contest, because a stolen map is faster than a human face.

There was a man who lived inside this precise machine.

He was born into an occupied country, under a foreign boot, in a land where four or five peoples who despised each other were packed into a few days’ walk of dusty road. The hatreds were old and specific and earned on every side. There were collaborators who got rich off the occupation and were hated for it. There were purists who would not share a cup with the wrong kind of neighbor. And there was a movement, made up largely of brave and serious men, that had reached the only conclusion that felt like dignity: take up arms, fight for your dismissed people, stop apologizing, make them fear you again. They were the best young men of their generation, and the fever told them restraint was for the broken, and that a real man picks up the knife.

He came up in that. He felt the pull of it.

And He did not do what either room wanted.

He never told the grieving their wounds were imaginary, or the occupied that the occupation wasn’t real, or that their fury was a flaw to be counseled away. He left every man exactly as fierce as he found him.

What He did was move the floor.

He took a soldier of the occupying army, the boot itself, and held the man’s faith up as greater than anything he had found among his own people. He took the most despised outsider his listeners could imagine and made him the hero of the most famous story he ever told, the one we still tell, where the outsider is the only man on the road who stops. He kept one of the armed resisters among the handful of men closest to Him for the whole of it, never asking him to put down the old fight before He was welcome, and never once letting that man’s program of violent deliverance become the mission.

Every time the crowd tried to make Him their political king or their military deliverer, He turned aside. He could sit the armed nationalist and the tax man who worked for the occupier at the same table because the ground he stood on did not require either of them to change sides first. He never lost the ability to see the single man in front of him, because the category had not yet eaten his attention.

That last faculty is the one the machine is built to steal.

What does the fever do to a man?

It convinces him his enemy must define him, that his whole posture, his rage, his vigilance, the set of his jaw, must be organized around the people he hates. And a man organized around his enemy is a man his enemy owns.

He can be baited, panicked, timed, steered, set off on schedule. That is not strength. It’s a leash, and the fever sells it to the best men, because they are the ones with the loyalty and the fight worth conscripting. The leash pays in status that vanishes the moment a man stops performing the wound on cue, which is why the floor is so lonely and the leash is so crowded. The standing is real and immediate. It drops the instant he goes quiet.

The man who knows what he is cannot be led by that leash. He defends his home and his children and the thing his fathers built, fiercely, without one word of apology, and he does it from his own center instead of in reaction to the men across the street. He cannot be provoked into the mob because the mob has nothing he needs. He already knows whose he is. The man who has found that relationship inside himself no longer needs the room to tell him who he is, which is the only thing that ever breaks the market’s grip, because the worth was never on loan from the room to begin with.

That is the dignity underneath the tribal version being sold to you this week.

The tribe offers you belonging and takes your sovereignty in the same handshake. It tells you that you matter because of your people, which means the day your people lose, you are nothing, and so you must hate and fear and fight without rest, forever, because your whole worth is on loan from the war. The older claim, the one this man lived and died proving, is that you matter because of whose son you are, and that no jury, no mob, no headline, no defeat, and no victory can revoke it. A man who holds that can lose the street and not lose himself. He can love his own and refuse to make any man his enemy by category, because he is operating one floor below the categories.

The armed resister who could still sit at that table had not surrendered his knife. He had simply stopped letting the knife decide who was allowed to be a man. The sovereignty on offer here never asks you to pretend the threat is imaginary or the wound isn’t real, only to stop letting the threat write your posture. Almost no one will have the nerve for it this week, because it costs you the room’s applause the moment you decline to perform, and the applause is the only currency the room still honors.

So you will be poorer in that currency for having read this. That is the tax, and it is the proof. The man who finishes this slightly poorer in his room’s approval and unable to unsee the machine has been handed the one thing the machine cannot mint and cannot revoke, which is his own attention back, and with it the ability to look at the dead, all of them, on every side of every line, and see a person under the stone instead of a point being scored.

The fever will pass and another will come. They always do. Six years ago the whole timeline pointed one direction. Six months ago, too. Today it points here. The heat was never about the thing it claimed to be about, because the heat was always the product. The question each fever asks you is the only one that was ever yours to answer, alone, in the dark, about yourself.

Will you let your enemy tell you who you are?

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It’s going to be a long, hot summer, and the algorithms will ask all of us this question more than once. I’m spending the weekend off grid with my family. You take your people somewhere quiet too. Pray we get through it with our floors intact. See you next week.

I love you.

The man in this piece is the subject of The Nazarene, the years that built the floor, before any of it was famous. If your ear caught something in here it didn’t expect, that’s where the rest of it lives. You can find the PDF on my website.

Read the Nazarene in Paperback