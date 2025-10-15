“Very truly I tell you, whoever believes in me will do the works I have been doing, and they will do even greater things than these, because I am going to the Father.”

Greater things.

Jesus said this to fishermen. Tax collectors. Women. Ordinary people who had no special training, no priestly credentials, no religious authority.

He meant every word.

I’m writing this as someone still working it out. Still questioning. Still discovering. What I’m sharing isn’t final truth. It’s recognition that keeps expanding.

If you’re uncomfortable, good. That means you’re engaging. If you’re angry, I understand. I was too when I first saw these patterns. The programming defends itself viciously.

But if something resonates, if you’re nodding while reading, if your soul says yes even while your mind says heresy, trust that. The Spirit of Truth Jesus promised doesn’t require institutional approval to guide you.

The Room That Changed Everything

Fifty days after the resurrection, one hundred twenty people gathered in an upper room in Jerusalem. They weren’t performing ritual. They weren’t following ceremony. Just sitting together in prayer.

The room shifted.

Every person there became aware of something they couldn’t name. A presence. A new sense of spiritual joy, security, confidence they’d never felt before.

Not religious hysteria.

Not crowd emotion.

Activation.

Peter stood and recognized what was happening. He quoted the prophet Joel: “I will pour out my Spirit on all people.”

All people.

Not just apostles. Not the specially chosen. Not those who earned it through study or sacrifice or perfect behavior.

Everyone with honest heart.

Mary the mother of Jesus received exactly what everyone else received. Blood relation to Jesus meant nothing here. Direct connection to the Father meant everything.

The early believers died for this claim. Not because they worshiped Jesus. Because they insisted on direct access to God.

No priests, no temple, no control system required.

Religious authority has been fighting this revolution for two thousand years.

What Jesus Actually Promised

Before we go further, let’s ground this in what Jesus actually said.

“When the Spirit of truth comes, he will guide you into all truth” —John 16:13

Notice: all truth. Not approved truth. Not safe truth.

All truth. Forever expanding.

The early church experienced this. Philip getting transported after baptizing the Ethiopian. Peter receiving vision that overturned kosher laws. Paul encountering Christ directly without apostolic mediation. The Spirit kept revealing, kept expanding, kept breaking boundaries.

Jesus promised ongoing guidance. Paul himself said prophecy would continue “until we all reach unity in the faith and in the knowledge of the Son of God” (Ephesians 4:13).

We’re not there yet.

So the Spirit keeps working.

Not adding to Scripture. Illuminating it. Not contradicting the foundation. Building on it. The canon provides the measuring stick. The Spirit keeps applying it to new situations.

What You Might Be Experiencing

Maybe you’ve noticed something different in how truth arrives lately.

You’re reading Scripture you’ve read a hundred times and suddenly you see something that was always there. You understand what you never grasped before. The words didn’t change. Your eyes opened.

Knowledge appears that you didn’t acquire through study. Recognition rather than learning. Like remembering something you’d forgotten rather than discovering something new.

Certainty about things you can’t prove. Not belief. Knowing. The same way you know you’re conscious. The same way you know love is real.

This isn’t you making things up.

This isn’t spiritual pride or dangerous subjectivity.

When insights illuminate what Scripture actually says, when you suddenly understand passages that were always there but buried under interpretive layers, when the Spirit opens your eyes to what Jesus really meant…

That’s the Spirit doing what Jesus promised. Guiding you into truth that was always in Scripture, just hidden beneath centuries of institutional interpretation.

The same Spirit that descended on fishermen and tax collectors descends on you.

What Happened at Pentecost

Something happened that day. Peter, filled with the Spirit, preached the resurrection. The stunning fact that death was conquered.

Understandable. How do you not lead with that?

But notice what Jesus spent three years teaching before that weekend.

The Fatherhood of God, the Kingdom within you, loving service as worship. That gospel, the one Jesus lived and taught daily, got somewhat overshadowed by the theological significance of His death and resurrection.

Both matter.

But one was easier to preach than to live. Easier to believe a doctrine about Jesus than to practice the way of Jesus.

I’m not dismissing the cross.

The resurrection proves consciousness survives. That matters eternally.

But Jesus spent three years teaching how to live before he demonstrated how to die. And most Christianity focused on the weekend and skipped the three years.

What if we need both?

The cross saves us. The teachings show us how to live as saved people.

Paul, who never walked with Jesus in the flesh, developed profound theology around Christ’s death and resurrection. His letters shaped Christianity’s understanding of salvation, grace, and the cosmic significance of the cross.

All true. All important.

But notice: Paul never heard Jesus teach the crowds. Never witnessed the Sermon on the Mount. Never saw Jesus touching lepers, elevating women, eating with outcasts.

Paul gave us theology of Christ.

The twelve gave us the life of Jesus.

We need both. But Christianity leaned heavy on Paul and light on the Sermon on the Mount for a reason. Theology is easier than transformation.

Yet even as the message shifted from what Jesus taught to theology about Jesus, something kept happening.

The Spirit kept transmitting.

In less than a month, those same disciples made more spiritual progress than they had in four years walking with Jesus.

The Spirit doesn’t require correct doctrine.

Honest heart is enough.

Why They Closed the Canon

In 397 AD, church leadership closed the biblical canon. Declared these texts authoritative, these out.

They had reasons. Competing gospels creating confusion. Wild claims of new revelation justifying bizarre practices. They needed boundaries.

I’m not saying this was pure conspiracy. Maintaining doctrinal coherence matters. Protecting communities from exploitation matters.

But something else happened when they closed the canon. It created the assumption that God stopped speaking. That divine communication ended precisely when institutional Christianity stabilized.

Convenient timing.

Yet the same Spirit that inspired Scripture keeps working. Jesus promised ongoing guidance. Paul said gifts including prophecy would continue until we reach unity.

The canon provides the foundation. The Spirit keeps building on it.

They’ve maintained that wall for seventeen centuries.

But the Spirit broadcasts on open frequency. Doesn’t require permission to transmit. Only sincerity to receive.

Millions are tuning back in.

The Greater Things

Jesus said we would do greater things than he did.

Not because we’re more powerful individually.

But because individually we’re part of something collective.

Jesus operated as one person in one place.

The Spirit operates through millions simultaneously.

Greater things equal multiplication, not superiority.

When a single mother chooses forgiveness instead of bitterness, she’s extending the Kingdom. When a teacher sees the divine image in difficult students, they’re doing Jesus’s work. When you refuse to return hate for hate, you’re demonstrating what he demonstrated.

Small acts. Repeated faithfully. Multiplied across millions.

That’s how greater things happen.

Not through individual spectacular miracles, but through collective transformation.

The greater things aren’t waiting for you to become someone else. They’re accessible now through simple faithfulness multiplied.

Humanity recognizing itself as one family instead of competing tribes. Peace instead of war. Consciousness evolving through internal recognition instead of external authority. Direct divine access becoming the norm rather than the exception.

The network Jesus established activating.

And in that network, you are a most critical node.

Finding Your Function

The Spirit doesn’t give generic awakening.

Activates your specific function.

You know what it is. You’ve always known.

The thing that feels like joy when you do it. The truth demanding expression through you specifically. The pattern only you can complete.

Jesus demonstrated what’s possible. You demonstrate it in your unique way.

I’m not saying all institutions are corrupt or that the church did nothing good. Christianity preserved Scripture, maintained community, served the poor, inspired art and music that lifted millions toward God.

But institutions face a structural problem: they must maintain themselves. And maintenance requires control. Control requires limiting what the Spirit can say through people.

Some of you serve within institutions and feel the tension daily. You’re trying to facilitate genuine encounter with God while managing organizational expectations. That’s hard, holy work. Stay if you can serve authentically there.

Others have left and won’t return. That’s valid too. The Kingdom doesn’t require the church. Jesus didn’t say “I will build my institution.” He said “I will build my church”—ekklesia, the called-out ones, the gathered community.

You can gather in cathedrals or living rooms. In denominations or house churches. In monasteries or coffee shops.

The structure matters less than whether you’re actually doing what Jesus taught.

The Religion Jesus Taught

Jesus founded the religion of personal experience. Doing the Father’s will. Serving human brotherhood.

Religion of him, not about him.

Experiencing God as your Father. Recognizing everyone as your sibling.

Direct access to divine Source. No mediation required.

Present eternal life instead of future reward.

Kingdom within instead of external destination.

Service as worship instead of performance for approval.

Love as actual force holding reality together instead of sentiment.

This is what the Spirit keeps revealing.

What institutions keep managing.

What you keep recognizing despite everything designed to prevent it.

What This Looks Like Practically

So what does this look like in daily life?

If you’re in a church: Ask deeper questions. Study what Jesus actually taught, not just what Paul wrote about Jesus. Practice the Sermon on the Mount, not just doctrine about the cross. Serve without needing recognition. Love without requiring agreement.

Your presence there matters. Your voice matters. You might be the agent of reformation that community needs.

If you’ve left the church: Don’t just critique. Demonstrate. Gather with others seeking truth. Practice forgiveness, service, generosity. Show that Kingdom life works outside institutional walls.

Your courage matters. Your willingness to build something new matters. You might be pioneering forms of community that future generations need.

If you’re figuring it out: That’s most of us. Stay curious. Trust what resonates in your soul. Question what feels like programming. Test everything against what Jesus actually taught and did.

The Spirit of Truth promised to guide you.

Trust that guidance even when it contradicts what you were taught.

Your consistency matters. Your daily choices matter. You might be living Kingdom consciousness invisibly in ways that matter more than you know.

The Delay Is Over

Jesus promised: Now that I’m leaving, I’m sending the Spirit of Truth. For each new generation. To restate my message. So every new group gets a fresh version of the gospel.

The message adapts.

The revelation continues.

Not through institutions deciding what God can say. Through consciousness receiving what Source transmits.

Pentecost wasn’t once. Ongoing.

The same Spirit that descended on fishermen descends on you.

Right now. This moment.

You’re not reading about something that happened to other people two thousand years ago.

You’re experiencing it.

The revolution Jesus started didn’t fail. Got delayed.

Institutional management. Theological emphasis. Canonical closure. Seventeen centuries of well-meaning people trying to control what can’t be controlled.

The delay is over.

Recognition spreads person to person. Heart to heart. Consciousness to consciousness.

Not because institutions approved. Because the Spirit never stopped broadcasting.

And honest hearts never stopped listening.

The unfinished revelation continues through you. Not because you’re special, but because you’re willing to listen when the Spirit speaks—even if institutions didn’t approve the message.

Not when you’re more worthy. Not when you resolve every question. Not when you find the perfect theology.

Now.

Because you’re here...

Because you’re conscious...

Because you recognize truth when you hear it.

Welcome to the greater things.

They started the moment you recognized what you’ve always been.

<3 EKO

Thank you for being here.

Tomorrow I publish chapter 10, which will complete this series.

If you’d like to support this work, you can always buy me a coffee.

I love you.

