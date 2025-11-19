EKO LOVES YOU

Discussion about this post

Liz LaSorte
18h

What a great message – thank you, EKO.

I love EKO’s all around message that God is within us. It was not until I took out the dogma of institutional Christianity that I could better understand the Gospel’s message to Love God and Love Others as we Love ourselves. What if we are not supposed to worship God; but instead, keep the focus on Loving God (so we can love others and ourselves)?

It took me years to figure out that waiting for an apology that never comes doesn’t mean you still can’t forgive that person for harmful behavior that some others also deemed wrongful behavior. Forgiving others helps us more than we know, even when the other party refuses to apologize for their harmful behavior.

“Forgive us our trespasses as we forgive those who trespass against us” releases that anger so that our container within does not become mean and hateful, focusing on revenge.

Nick Ruisi
16h

Why must you make so much sense. :)

