The conspiracy is documented. Thirty-two federal employees on Zoom, IDs verified, training for paralysis. This evidence reveals why they operate with impunity.

The answer is a financial infrastructure so entrenched it outlasts elections, survives administrations, and operates with the confidence of an institution that believes itself untouchable.

And it’s funded by firefighters, teachers, and postal workers who think their dues protect their pensions.

The Bank

Amalgamated Bank is the only unionized bank in America.

SEIU. Communications Workers of America. American Postal Workers Union. United Steelworkers. AFL-CIO. Every major labor union deposits member dues and pension funds there.

The CEO is Keith Mestrich. Democracy Alliance Board Member. The Democracy Alliance coordinates billions in progressive funding across foundations, unions, and political operations.

Firefighters in Ohio pay union dues believing that money protects their jobs. Teachers in Michigan contribute to pension funds thinking it secures retirement. Postal workers see paycheck deductions trusting it funds collective bargaining.

Their money flows into Amalgamated.

And Amalgamated leverages it.

The bank extends credit lines and provides loans to organizations most union members have never heard of. Organizations like Alliance For Global Justice—the fiscal sponsor for United Students Against Sweatshops, Refuse Fascism, and international networks supporting the Maduro regime, Sandinista operations, and Palestinian extremist organizations.

Union dues from American workers funding domestic disruption and international destabilization.

But the real tell is how Amalgamated operates.

In 2019, the FDIC discovered something during routine examination: Amalgamated Bank had multiple loans on the books that were never closed or collected. Open credit lines with no repayment schedule. Loan obligations that simply disappeared into accounting limbo.

Financial investigators recognized the pattern immediately.

It’s identical to how BCCI, the Bank of Credit and Commerce International, was caught laundering money in the 1980s. BCCI used the same technique.

Loans never meant to be repaid, serving as vehicles to move money from legitimate sources to illegitimate operations while maintaining plausible deniability.

BCCI was shut down. Amalgamated? Still operating.

Why?

Because shutting down Amalgamated means shutting down the financial pipeline for the entire progressive infrastructure. Unions can’t pull their money out. Pension funds are too deeply entangled. Democrats can’t cut ties. Campaign operations depend on Amalgamated’s credit lines.

The system is designed to be too interconnected to prosecute.

Your union dues aren’t sitting in an account. They’re collateral. Leverage. The foundation for a credit structure funding operations you would never knowingly support.

When federal employees on Zoom discussed going after “Tesla shares, revenue and profit,” they weren’t freelancing. They were executing operations funded by infrastructure running on union member savings.

When air traffic controllers coordinated “sick outs” that grounded flights nationwide, where did their legal defense come from? Union-backed. Sourced from Amalgamated’s ecosystem.

The hardworking firefighter paying dues thinks he’s funding job security.

He’s actually funding securities fraud.

Chicago: The Infrastructure Operational

The HSI welfare check in Chicago last spring wasn’t random chaos. Evidence shows this as a case study in how the infrastructure operates.

7:42 AM. Five agents. Black SUVs. Standard post-trafficking protocol for an unaccompanied minor.

A family lawyer appears within minutes. Phone already recording.

That wasn’t luck. That was the system the Zoom conspirators described executing in real-time.

The recordings documented creating “legal networks” for instant interference. Training on framing obstruction as protecting vulnerable populations. Coordination with congressional offices providing political cover for sanctuary city resistance.

When ICE attempts enforcement in Chicago, watch the network activate:

Layer 1: Union-funded legal observers pre-positioned at known ICE operational areas. Not lawyers representing clients—observers whose function is to document, delay, and interface with media. Layer 2: Sanctuary city legal defense funds, backed by organizations receiving grants through networks connected to Amalgamated’s lending ecosystem, providing immediate attorney access for anyone detained. Layer 3: Federal employees in support roles, processing ICE requests, handling logistics, managing inter-agency coordination, slow-walk everything. Clearances delayed. Vehicle requests backlogged. Intelligence sharing becomes friction. Layer 4: Local officials, often union-backed in their own elections, order police to stand down. Not openly opposing federal law. Just declining to provide assistance. Making enforcement “impracticable” without direct confrontation.

The result: ICE agents encounter professional, coordinated resistance that appears organic but is the product of months of training, positioning, and resource deployment.

The lawyer who appeared at 7:42 AM didn’t happen to be nearby. She was part of a rotation. Funded by a network. Coordinated through infrastructure that union members financed without knowledge or consent.

This is what “making enforcement impracticable” looks like. Not mobs. Not violence. Professional obstruction funded by institutional money and protected by institutional legal shields.

This is the soft coup operational.

The Immunity Engine

The recordings exist. Federal employees verified identities with government IDs on camera. They confessed to securities fraud, infrastructure sabotage, and conspiracy to obstruct federal law enforcement.

So why hasn’t anyone been arrested?

Because the infrastructure turns prosecution into attrition warfare.

The Legal Component:

When a federal employee coordinates a “sick out” that grounds flights nationwide, union legal teams activate immediately. Not to win. To delay. Challenge the investigation itself. File retaliation grievances. Demand arbitration. The process takes years. During that time, the employee remains on paid administrative leave. Full salary. Full benefits. Security clearance often intact.

When federal prosecutors consider charges for securities fraud or conspiracy, union-funded defense funds deploy specialists in federal employee protection law. They file motions to quash subpoenas. Challenge jurisdiction. Argue that coordination among federal employees discussing “workplace concerns” is protected speech.

The system is built for attrition. Prosecutors change offices. Administrations change. Political priorities shift. But union legal teams? Permanent. Funded by automatically deducted dues from millions of members. Resources that never dry up.

The Political Component:

When Representatives Raskin and Whitehouse meet with federal employees to “align resistance strategy,” they’re not just coordinating. They’re providing the ultimate shield: political cover.

Any attempt to prosecute those federal employees triggers immediate Congressional response. Hearings. Subpoenas of investigators. Accusations of political retaliation and weaponization of justice.

The union-Congressional-legal complex operates as integrated defense. Unions provide the money. Congress provides the political protection. Legal teams provide the procedural warfare.

This isn’t just a defense strategy. It is an Immunity Engine.

Funded by perpetual union dues, it systematically converts accountability into attrition, and sedition into a protected workplace activity. The Zoom conspirators weren’t just planning sabotage—they were operating from within the very machinery designed to make them untouchable.

Together they create a system where documented sedition becomes effectively unprosecutable.

Not because evidence doesn’t exist. Because the infrastructure protecting conspirators is designed to outlast any attempt at accountability.

The 1.6 million federal workers referenced in the Zoom recordings don’t need to be revolutionaries. The infrastructure just needs to create an environment where non-cooperation carries no risk.

Air traffic controllers knew union legal teams would contest any discipline. Federal employees knew grievance processes would protect them. State Department staff knew congressional offices would provide cover.

The infrastructure creates a permission structure. Resistance as a protected workplace activity. Your union dues fund both the moral framing and the practical protection.

The Constitutional Counter-Strike

For any other crime, this would be the end of the story.

But this conspiracy made one fatal error: it left a financial trail. And that trail leads directly to the one branch of government it cannot outlast.

On Wednesday, Kash Patel sat in the White House State Dining Room and made an announcement most media missed.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is working with the FBI to “map out these networks through their financial criminal activities.”

Not planning to investigate. Mapping them right now.

“We will not rest until we find every single seed money, donor organization and funding mechanism,” Patel stated.

President Trump was direct: “We’re going to be looking very strongly at the people that are funding these operations... if they do, they’re in deep trouble.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi: “We’re going to take the same approach with Antifa as we did with cartels. Destroy the entire organization, from top to bottom. We’re going to take them apart.”

Not rhetoric.

National Security Presidential Memorandum NSPM-7, issued September 25th, directed Treasury to “identify and disrupt financial networks that fund domestic terrorism and political violence.”

It ordered the IRS to ensure “no tax-exempt entities are directly or indirectly financing political violence.”

It explicitly authorized RICO charges against everyone in the conspiracy.

When Patel says Treasury is mapping networks through “financial criminal activities,” the networks being mapped are the exact architecture documented here.

Union pension funds flowing through Amalgamated Bank into Alliance For Global Justice. Funding the operations federal employees confessed to coordinating on Zoom.

The infrastructure operates through trackable channels:

Amalgamated Bank lending records show who received credit and for what operations. Union LM-2 reports detail every expenditure over $5,000—including legal defense for federal employees facing discipline. Congressional meeting logs document coordination between Raskin, Whitehouse, and federal employee groups. Security clearance records show which Zoom participants still access sensitive systems.

Banks maintain records. Unions file reports. Legal fees leave paper trails.

Treasury isn’t asking whether evidence exists.

They’re following where it leads.

Pattern Recognized

The firefighter in Ohio paying union dues every month isn’t trying to fund sedition. He’s trying to protect his pension and ensure his family has healthcare.

The teacher in Michigan contributing to the union retirement fund isn’t attempting to finance market manipulation. She’s planning for retirement after thirty years.

The postal worker in Arizona with automatic deductions isn’t knowingly supporting organizations training federal employees in regime-change tactics. He just wants job security and fair wages.

Union leadership didn’t ask members: “Should we deposit your pension funds in a bank that extends credit to organizations funding domestic disruption campaigns?”

They didn’t circulate a vote: “Should we create legal defense funds protecting federal employees who coordinate to obstruct executive branch operations?”

They didn’t seek approval: “Should we meet with congressional offices to align resistance strategy against the elected President?”

The infrastructure operates without consent because asking for consent would expose what it actually does.

Union members are the victims.

The infrastructure built on their savings is the weapon.

Yesterday’s report documented federal employees planning governmental paralysis. This documentation reveals the financial machine ensuring those conspirators face no consequences.

Amalgamated Bank operates as BCCI 2.0.

Laundering member dues into sedition financing through lending practices making prosecution nearly impossible because the entire progressive financial ecosystem depends on it remaining operational.

Union legal teams prevent consequences through attrition warfare—making every investigation take years until political winds shift and cases die.

Congressional coordination provides political cover, turning accountability attempts into partisan battles over weaponized justice.

The result: documented sedition operating with institutional protection funded by workers who never consented.

The firefighter paying dues didn’t fund this. But his dues did.

The teacher contributing to her pension didn’t authorize this. But her pension fund did.

The postal worker seeing deductions didn’t consent to this. But his deductions made it possible.

And Treasury just started dismantling it.

The soft coup wasn’t just federal employees on Zoom. It was the Immunity Engine that made their conspiracy sustainable, protected, and operational.

That engine is now in the crosshairs.

The evidence doesn’t just exist. It has account numbers.

And Treasury is following them.

Pattern recognized.

Machine exposed.

Immunity Engine being disassembled.

Once again, evidence presented here documents the work of Tore Says who spent more than a decade infiltrating federal employee networks and mapping the financial architecture that protects them.

May her name be remembered.

