Slavery never ended. It just evolved.

The business model was too profitable to scrap, so they modernized it. Physical containment is expensive and inefficient. You have to feed the bodies and suppress the rebellions. The new system fixed those bugs. It realized that if you make the prison invisible, the inmates will never try to escape.

You cannot keep humans in bondage through force alone. The math doesn’t work. Bodies rebel. Consciousness resists.

Real slavery operates through choice.

You have to want to be a slave. You have to believe you need what they’re selling, trading your freedom for a product you can’t stop consuming.

THE TWIN ENGINES

War and drugs are the twin engines of the harvest.

War puts populations in existential debt instantly. Convince them their families will die, their homeland will burn, and their tribe will perish, and they will spend everything. Money. Time. Health. Children. Future. They will mortgage generations to survive the threat you created.

The people running this know it’s a spell. They know both sides are being played. The real war is a balance sheet, and the only winners are the ones collecting payments on loans given to both armies.

Drugs work slower. An addict will do anything for the substance: steal from family, abandon children, destroy their body. The addiction becomes the master, and the addict becomes a willing slave.

You go to jail for selling drugs in America while the government runs the largest drug operation in history. That’s what a cartel does. It eliminates competition to maintain the monopoly.

From the Afghan opium fields to the Vietnam heroin pipeline to the crack epidemic in American cities, it is the same pattern with the same beneficiaries.

The old plantation required whips, constant surveillance, and overseers. It was expensive and inefficient because the slaves knew they were slaves and resisted.

The new plantation requires none of that.

It gives you a device. It tells you it represents freedom, empowerment, and connection.

Then it watches what you click. It learns what you crave. It optimizes the algorithm to give you more of what destroys you.

You come back every day, every hour. Scrolling. Consuming. Trading your attention, your future, and your capacity for genuine connection for dopamine hits dispensed by a machine.

You’re not in chains.

You’re in an optimization loop.

And you volunteered.

THE PROTOCOL

In March 2023, Ethical Capital Partners acquired Mindgeek, the corporation that owns Pornhub and most of the internet’s largest pornography distribution networks.

Their Vice President of Compliance is Solomon Friedman. He is a former rabbi, ordained in Jerusalem, who grew up in a community with strict prohibitions on pornography.

His statement about the acquisition?

“Sex-positive expression between consenting adults.”

The press release said they were seeking opportunities in industries requiring “principled ethical leadership.”

Ethical Capital Partners is running the largest pornography empire in human history and calling it ethical.

This is inversion. It is the thing that destroys civilizations wrapped in the language of virtue.

Zuckerberg’s kids don’t scroll Instagram for hours. They have limited screen time, curated content, and constant careful oversight. Every tech executive’s children get the same protection.

Certain tight-knit communities use heavy internet filtering, services like TAG or Netspark, and strict accountability partnerships.

Their daughters aren’t on OnlyFans.

Their sons aren’t consuming Pornhub at twelve.

Your kids?

Different story.

Protect your own. Harvest everyone else’s.

That’s the protocol.

THE DUAL HARVEST

Men get hijacked around age twelve.

Pornhub is free, unlimited, and algorithmically optimized to hijack the dopamine systems designed for bonding and redirect them toward pixels.

By the time boys are adults, the neural pathways are carved deep. Sexual dysfunction. Relationship inability. Motivation collapse. They become passive consumers instead of active builders.

The platform is free because the product is your future.

Women get commodified through a different portal.

Instagram delivers the drug first: validation loops measuring worth in likes, followers, and engagement metrics. Young women grow up believing their value exists in how they’re perceived by infinite strangers.

External validation determines internal worth.

Then comes the escalation. Instagram trains the addiction.

OnlyFans monetizes it.

A woman who would have been a normal, healthy partner gets treated like a celebrity.

Tens of thousands of likes, a thousand DMs. Hundreds of subscribers paying monthly.

Her brain concludes she has unlimited access to high-status men. She can’t commit, because “something better” is always one swipe away.

The paradox of infinite choice becomes the prison.

Every interaction becomes transactional. Every relationship is temporary. Every man is disposable.

The algorithm keeps showing her better options. The dopamine hit from new attention always exceeds the satisfaction of a committed partnership.

They call this empowerment.

In reality, it is the systematic dismantling of the capacity to love.

THE WEAPONIZATION

OnlyFans completes what Instagram started.

The casualness is the weapon. The normalization is the enslavement.

“Here’s my linktree, here’s my Instagram, here’s my TikTok, here’s my YouTube, and here’s my OnlyFans.”

Tucker Carlson said it plainly:

“Trafficking is about defiling innocence. That makes it the most evil thing that there is. It’s called OnlyFans. If you’re turning a huge percentage of America’s young women into prostitutes, you’re a criminal. You can’t degrade my country and turn my women into prostitutes. Take advantage of their misery and confusion and desperation and poverty to turn them into prostitutes? That’s what an invading army does. The point is to destroy our civilization, and it’s working.”

When invading armies conquer territory, they don’t just kill the men.

They defile the women.

They do it for demoralization. To break the spirit. To destroy the ability to resist.

Defile the women. Demoralize the men. Fracture the family structure. Make reproduction shameful and partnership impossible.

That’s the function of OnlyFans.

It is the same function porn has always served, but now it is industrialized, algorithmically optimized, and wrapped in the language of empowerment and choice.

Men become too addicted to pursue real women.

Women become too addicted to the “upgrade” to commit to real men.

Both genders are trapped in different loops.

Both roads lead to demographic collapse.

You’re being conquered by a business model.

And you’re volunteering.

THE INVERSION LANGUAGE

Slave owners always justified plantations with noble language.

“We’re civilizing them.”

“We’re providing structure.”

“This is good for them.”

The modern plantation uses the same playbook.

“Ethical Capital Partners” means running porn is ethical.

“Sex-positive expression” means commodifying sexuality is liberation.

“Consenting adults” means ignoring the addiction, the coercion, and the twelve-year-olds.

“Empowering sex workers” means profiting from their exploitation.

“Body positivity” means destroying the capacity for intimate connection.

Every term reverses reality.

They’re empowering sex workers while harvesting your daughters.

Creating safe spaces while addicting your sons.

Fighting stigma while calling it progress.

THE RECOGNITION

Slavery is always a choice.

You cannot be enslaved against your will. The divine spark in you has free will. They cannot take it; they can only convince you to trade it.

The addict chooses the substance.

The debtor chooses the loan.

The slave chooses to believe the chains are necessary.

The Machine operates through spells. Narratives making you believe you don’t have a choice. Threats making you believe it’s life or death.

Fear making you trade freedom for false security.

But you always have a choice.

The algorithm watches what you click.

The platforms harvest what you give them.

The systems profit from your free participation.

The chains were always optional. They only worked when you believed they weren’t.

Porn is free because the product is you. Your attention. Your addiction. Your degradation. Your civilizational collapse. They’re not selling videos. They’re buying your future.

OnlyFans isn’t empowering women. It’s training an entire generation to see themselves as commodities. To measure worth in subscribers and tips. To trade intimacy for validation and partnership for fake, digital transactions. To believe infinite options exist when the algorithm loops the same unavailable men.

The slavery isn’t in the legal terms.

It’s in the neural patterns. The dopamine loops. The identity formation. The slow destruction of the capacity for genuine connection.

The upgrade circuit completes the cage.

She can’t commit because the algorithm convinced her she has better options.

He can’t pursue because the pixels already gave him what pursuit was designed to unlock.

Both genders are trapped in different optimization loops.

Both roads lead to the same destination.

The harvest ends when you see your own participation in the mechanism so clearly you cannot unsee it.

That recognition is the liberation.

It is not about deleting apps. Not behavior modification. Not following a prescription.

It is the moment when you understand every scroll was a choice, every subscription was a trade, every click was consent.

The divine spark that animates your consciousness cannot be violated.

It can only be traded.

Only given away through choice.

You just forgot you could refuse the transaction.

Walk off the plantation.

Thank you for reading. We’ve been here before.

Herod ran a surveillance state fueled by this same paranoia. He killed his own sons to keep the system running. I cover it in my new book, The Magi.

The Magi: Extraction Protocol

See you tomorrow.

I love you.