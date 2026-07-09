Four holes in the coat. Not one in the man.

Free Download | George: The Unseen War

Last weekend a lot of you went to see Young Washington. More are going this weekend. I see it tomorrow. And it was on 271 years ago this very day that he rode into the ambush on the Monongahela.

We tell it as the origin of a general. But it is the origin of a question.

He was 23 and sick with fever. Of the 1300 men who marched in that morning, more than half were dead or wounded by dark. Two horses were shot out from under him. Four musket balls passed through his coat. He rode through the middle of it and came out without a scratch.

Days later he wrote his brother about the four holes. He never wrote down why the lead found the men to his left and right and not the tall one between them. There was no answer to write.

There is a version of every war that never reaches the record. Not the battles. The order underneath them, the one that decides which fog rises at which hour, and which man walks out of the ambush that killed everyone around him. Washington spent his life inside that second war. He could not see its shape. He could only see that it kept choosing him, and that it never told him why.

So he stopped waiting to be told. He treated being spared as a debt and spent 44 years paying it down without ever being handed the sum. When a fog came off the East River at the wrong hour and hid nine thousand of his men from an army that had them against the water, he did not ask where it came from. He crossed them over in the dark. When his own officers were ready to turn on the Congress that had starved them, he stopped them with a pair of spectacles and a plain admission, that he had gone gray and half blind in their service. When he could have kept power for the rest of his life, and the men around him wanted him to, he handed it back and went home.

The most powerful man on the continent measured his strength by what he could set down.

I wrote his story a while back, one of the first I did in this series. I went back to it this week, cut it to the bone, and put it out again for free. Also produced an all-new audio version too, for anyone who would rather listen than read.

The war ended in 1783.

The one underneath it never did.

<3EKO

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