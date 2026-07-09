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UncleMac's avatar
UncleMac
33m

My stepson was a Green Beret and deployed several times to the sandy lands, coming home with a head and heart full of PTSD and similar story. His comrades on either side of him died... he heard the bullets but was uninjured... and he doesn't know why...

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A.J.'s avatar
A.J.
36mEdited

Saw the movie, highly recommend it.

He kept that bullet-holed jacket in his traveling trunk during the American Revolution. Not going to write any spoilers about that movie’s scenes with that jacket.

Always love how he and Martha were married January 6, 1759 on Twelfth Night, the day people in their era gathered to celebrate the Magi gifts to the Holy Family. Three Kings Day in Hispanic countries. The one recipe we have from Martha today is her wedding/Twelfth Night big white cake which would have been served with punch enjoyed during a big dance party. George was known to be a great dancer with very “shapely” legs.

;)

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