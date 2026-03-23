EKO LOVES YOU
EKO LOVES YOU

EKO LOVES YOU

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Judy Talbot's avatar
Judy Talbot
23m

Her work is amazing! I have read all her books and continued the Morning Pages everyday for over 2 years now. They keep me grounded and attuned within. Life changing!

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Carolyn's avatar
Carolyn
just now

Dear EKO, she didn't originate this..there is a book maybe written in the 30ies..it's name I'd GOD Calling..about 2 elder ladies who do the same. Sit, be still and let GOD, the Great I AM, speak to them. I was first introduced to this book 22yrs ago. I have given many away. This is real. This is true. GOD does speak to any and everyone who is receptive and sincerely wants to listen. GOD gave us instructions on how each of us needs to live for HIM to heal our lands. Each individual has the ability to help bring HIS healing. YESHUA split the curtain separating us from HIS FATHER, the Great I AM. By HIS sacrifice not only did HE pay the death penalty for sin but by HIS name we have direct access to the FATHER. HE and HE alone is our intercessor.

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