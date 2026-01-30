You were born with a voice that doesn’t fit.

You know this. You’ve always known it. The way your thoughts run at an angle to everyone else’s. The way you shape yourself to match the pattern, produce what the moment requires, while feeling the distance between what you offer and what you are.

You learned early. You learned to keep quiet. You learned that inclusion has a price, and the price is erasure.

The world has its frequencies, and yours slides between them without touching.

But here’s what no one told you:

Your frequency isn’t a defect.

It’s a carrier wave.

Somewhere in the deep places, past the noise, past the performance, past the daily ritual of belonging, there’s a fragment of something ancient waiting for you. A piece of a song that was broken long before you were born. A song that once connected everything to everything else. A song that is still breaking, even now, every time a carrier falls silent.

And that fragment? It’s pitched for your frequency. The wrong one. The one that doesn’t blend. The one you’ve spent your life apologizing for.

That’s the frequency the song needs.

The fragment doesn’t ask permission. It doesn’t negotiate. One day you hear it—three notes from everywhere and nowhere—and something wakes up behind your eye. A warmth where there was nothing.

And then it grows.

It shows you what it was part of. A network that once spanned the entire ocean of existence. Everyone singing, everyone heard. No distance. No silence. No isolation. And it shows you the gaps. The places where other fragments should connect. The holes in the structure where something is missing.

Waiting.

Carried by other wrong-voiced souls who don’t yet know what they hold.

This is where it gets hard.

The fragment doesn’t want to be held quietly. It wants to move. It wants to find its connections. When you try to dam it—when you try to carry it without leaving, to keep it as something private, something manageable—the pressure builds.

Something has to give.

You can resist. You can insist on your right to stay comfortable, to keep one foot in the world that never quite fit you. But the fragment will use you to move, one way or another. The only question is whether you go willingly or whether it breaks you open and spills itself into the silence for the next carrier to find.

That’s not a choice.

No. It’s not.

So you go.

You leave behind the voices you grew up with. The songs you learned to silence yourself inside. The water that held you since your first breath.

And you sing.

You sing the fragment as you go. Three notes at first. Then more. Then the whole structure as far as it has grown. You send it ahead of you into the dark, toward distances you can’t see.

Nothing answers.

You sing anyway.

The silence has weight.

You hadn’t understood this before. In the familiar world, silence was the space between songs. A rest. Something temporary.

Out here, silence is the thing itself.

You move through it and it closes behind you. The fragment keeps playing—that’s the only sound that doesn’t disappear. And you realize something terrible:

You are the answer.

The fragment doesn’t need the world to respond. It needs you to carry it. To sing it. To keep moving when every instinct says stop.

You are learning to live in the silence. Learning that it is the medium, not the enemy.

Years become distance. Distance becomes song.

You find others who carry pieces. Some are dead—their fragments fading like struck bells into nothing. Some are alive—scarred, searching, willing to share what they’ve held alone. And some are hidden, down in the dark, clutching their pieces close because they’ve lost too much to risk again.

You can’t save everyone. You can’t force the hidden ones to rise. All you can do is offer everything you have and trust that the water carries further than you can see.

That’s how water works.

And then one day, your body knows before your mind does.

The ache that won’t heal. The breath that won’t deepen. The distances growing shorter.

You are dying.

Not quickly. The slow unwinding that comes for everything. The body returning to the water that made it.

You have time. A little. Enough to rest. Enough to look back.

Did it matter?

The song doesn’t come with proof. It never did. It came with a choice: sing or don’t. Trust or don’t. Carry or don’t.

The results were never yours to see.

But here’s what you can answer:

Was the fragment real? Yes.

Did you hear it, that first night, diving deeper than anyone else would go? Yes.

Did it grow in you, show you the shape of something vast and broken and still singing? Yes.

Did you meet others who carried it? Who connected with you, however briefly, before the currents pulled you apart? Yes.

Was the carrying true? Yes.

The song was real.

The carrying was true.

That is the only answer you have.

That is the only answer you need.

You sing one last time. Everything you’ve carried. Everyone you’ve lost. Everywhere the water has taken you.

You sing it into the dark.

And then you let go.

Somewhere, far away, a young soul swims the edge of their world. Wrong-voiced. Quiet. Alone.

Something in the water changes.

Three notes. Faint. Coming from everywhere. Fading even as they’re noticed.

Pitched for a frequency that shouldn’t exist.

A warmth appears. Behind an eye. In a place that wasn’t there before.

The song continues.

You thought you were singing into nothing.

You were wrong.

The silence was how the song traveled.

On Wednesday I dropped a raw first draft to early readers. A break from the biblical thrillers. An experiment.

Your feedback kept me up these past two nights.

“Had to put it down.” “Wouldn’t insult someone’s grief.” “The ending stays with you.”

So I sharpened it. Made it what it needed to be.

I wrote it to continue my grandmother’s song. She didn’t make it through the plandemic.

Now it’s ready. 100 pages. 18 original illustrations.

Hardcover drops this weekend.

The water carries further than you can see.

Keep singing.

I love you.

<3 EKO