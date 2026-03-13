February 1, 1972. Billy Graham sat across from Nixon in the Oval Office.

The tape was running in the lamp base.

Nixon knew. Graham didn’t.

Nixon told Graham that Jewish ownership of the media had to be broken. That a Jewish stranglehold on the American press was deciding what the country was allowed to think and who it was allowed to elect. Graham said the stranglehold was total. He told the president it had to be broken or the country wouldn’t survive it.

27 years later, archivists released the tape. The public heard a president and America’s most trusted pastor speaking plainly about Jewish control of American media.

Coverage was immediate, and obvious.

Nixon was labeled anti-Semitic. Graham publicly apologized. The conversation was sealed into a single verdict: bigotry.

What the men who released the tape chose not to play alongside it was what Nixon had actually been arguing.

Across thirty years of recordings, interviews, and exile memoirs, Nixon’s argument was specific and consistent.

Every Israeli prime minister used American Jewish organizations as a lever against the American president. The lever operated through campaign fundraising, media ownership, editorial boards, congressional lobbying, think tanks, and a permanent foreign policy infrastructure embedded inside Washington that answered, in part, to a foreign government. The Israeli lobby did not hide this. They published their victories. They primaried congressmen who voted wrong. They built the most effective foreign influence operation in the history of the American republic, and they built it in plain sight.

Nixon’s position was that an American president had to be able to resist that pressure when American and Israeli interests diverged. A president who could not say no to the Israeli lobby could not say no to any lobby.

And a president who could not say no was not governing.

October 1973.

Egypt and Syria attacked Israel on the holiest day of the Jewish calendar. Within two weeks, Israeli ammunition stocks were critically depleted. The Soviet Union was airlifting weapons to the other side.

The State Department had objections. Arab states threatened an oil embargo. The Pentagon wanted to move slowly. European allies refused to let American planes refuel on their soil.

Nixon overruled them all.

He personally ordered: “Send everything that will fly.”

American C-5 transports flew for thirty days. Thirty thousand tons of tanks, ammunition, aircraft, equipment. The largest emergency military airlift since Berlin.

Golda Meir told her cabinet: “For generations to come, all will be told of the miracle of the immense airlift.”

She was talking about the man who had made that argument to Graham twenty months earlier. The man the tape would later call a bigot had just saved the Jewish state from annihilation. He did it not because the lobby demanded it but because he decided, as president, that it was the right thing to do. That distinction is the entire argument. And it is the distinction the archive was designed to erase.

In the exile years, Nixon said it again. On camera, in longhand, to every foreign leader who visited him in San Clemente. The language was refined.

His argument was identical:

An American president has got always to think first of what is best for America. The Israelis will always act in their self-interest. That’s what nations do. The American president cannot allow any foreign government’s lobby to determine American foreign policy. The day that happens, the republic is finished.

He said it in interviews nobody aired. He wrote it in books nobody reviewed.

He came back to it the way a man returns to something that cost him everything. The argument never changed. The audience shrank until there was almost nobody left.

The men who controlled the archive chose what to release and when. The February 1972 Graham tape ran on the news. The airlift record from October 1973 didn’t run alongside it. The exile interviews where Nixon made the same argument in precise, measured language didn’t run. The vault kept thirty years of policy context sealed behind classification schedules and review boards.

The Kissinger tapes have not been released. Neither has the remaining 290 pages of Nixon’s sealed grand jury testimony. Researchers are still filing FOIA requests in 2026 for material recorded half a century ago. The 18.5-minute gap in the June 20 tape has never been explained. The archive is not empty. It is full of things they chose not to play.

The tape that made the question unaskable was released. The tapes that would have given it context were not. And the question Nixon was asking, can an American president govern independently of the Israeli lobby, is the same question being asked in every congressional primary, every aid vote, every UN veto, and every war authorization in the Middle East today.

Nixon named the pressure points that shape the narrative.

The gatekeepers of the archive chose which tape would define him.

The tape is still playing.

NIXON: SEALED TESTIMONY, File 009 of The Unsealed Archives, goes inside the rooms where this played out. The Graham session. The Yom Kippur call with Kissinger. The exile. The sealed testimony. What Nixon actually argued, in full, across his presidency.

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The archive has been open for years. The questions that came out of the envelope are in here.

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One more thing.

Earlier this week I invited readers to join the advance reader team for my most dangerous book. Eve. Tenth file. First woman. A few dozen of you are already on the list.

An exploration of what happened so long ago that it still shapes who we are today and we forgot why.

It reads like fiction. So did the classified files before someone opened them.

First three chapters go out this weekend. If you haven’t emailed me yet, there’s still time. Reply to this email and I’ll add you.

Buckle up.

<3EKO