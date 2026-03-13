EKO LOVES YOU
EKO LOVES YOU

EKO LOVES YOU

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Rosalyn Seglem's avatar
Rosalyn Seglem
1h

Thank you for your tireless digging for treasures. I have lived these 94 yrs and didn't know any of the secrets of the Cabal. Now, I can't help looking back to realize how so many things that Media had told us were nothing but lies, lies, and more lies. The shocker is they are still doing it today! I get my news from you and other bloggers. I NEVER look at mainstream media! God Bless you sir. I love you too EKO!

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Oaf's avatar
Oaf
43m

Any time President Nixon is the topic, his nemesis, Bob Woodward, should be investigated.

Investigative reporter James Rosen has encyclopedic knowledge of the Watergate affair. Mr. Rosen brings that knowledge to bear in "Bob Woodward's Sins Of Omission." The article was published by Commentary Magazine in February, 2016. Bob Woodward was no cub reporter for the Post. He was a skillful operative working for Pentagon intelligence. Here's the link:

https://www.commentary.org/articles/James-rosen/bob-woodwards-sins-omission/

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