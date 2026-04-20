EKO LOVES YOU

EKO LOVES YOU

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Conscious Observer's avatar
Conscious Observer
7h

EKO, I enjoy so much of your work. However, I honestly don't understand the point of these fictional stories.

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7 replies by EKO and others
jan's avatar
jan
4h

Beautiful

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