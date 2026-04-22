They named the company after Sauron’s crystal.

Tolkien wrote the palantíri into The Lord of the Rings in 1954. Seven seeing-stones forged by the elves of Valinor so the great lords could watch events unfolding across the kingdom in real time. Sauron took one. He used it to bend every king who looked into a fellow stone to his will. The corruption of the gift is the spine of the Second Age.

In 2003 the founders took the name.

Nobody sued.

Nobody sued because there is a rule. The rule is consent by notice. The notice counts when it arrives as a film, a novel, a song, a thread on a platform the audience treats as disposable.

In 1999 Neo learned the world was a simulation built by a hostile intelligence that farmed human bodies for fuel. The Matrix grossed half a billion dollars.

In 1999 the Central Intelligence Agency launched In-Q-Tel. Venture capital arm. One limited partner. A non-profit with a portfolio page the press has been free to read for 27 years.

One was a movie. The other was the funding round for the implementation.

Stanley Kubrick delivered the final cut of Eyes Wide Shut on March 1, 1999. He was dead by March 7. The film contains a masked ritual at a country estate. The men in the masks are not identified. The screenplay had been adapted from a 1926 Austrian novella the director had wanted to film for thirty years. The studio cut twenty-four seconds after his death. The family signed off.

Philip K. Dick wrote forty novels about layered reality, implanted memory, and invisible operators. He died in March 1982. Blade Runner opened in June. His final interviews describe a pink beam of compressed information striking him in the head in February 1974. He used the word transmission. His last act was to dictate what the beam had said.

John Carpenter made a film in 1988 in which a drifter finds a pair of sunglasses. The billboards say OBEY. The magazines say CONSUME. The faces on the broadcast anchors are not faces. In every interview since, Carpenter has refused to describe the film as science fiction.

The Matrix did not arrive alone. The Thirteenth Floor opened in May 1999. eXistenZ in April. The Truman Show a summer earlier. Fight Club that October. Five films in eighteen months. One architecture. A generation bought the soundtracks, quoted the red-pill lines, and went back to feeding the apparatus the films had just described.

In-Q-Tel seeded Palantir in 2005. Roughly two million dollars across several early rounds. The In-Q-Tel chief executive was Gilman Louie. He met Peter Thiel and Alex Karp in Palo Alto.

They showed him the fraud-detection code they had written at PayPal to track Eastern European financial networks. Louie told them to build a government-grade mockup in two weeks. They delivered it on time.

In-Q-Tel cleared the engineering team and seated them inside the intelligence community. They spent the next three years iterating directly with analysts at Langley. The product they built is called Gotham. It is a single interface that fuses every fragmented record the agencies had ever collected into one readable stream.

From 2005 through 2008 the CIA was Gotham’s only customer.

The In-Q-Tel portfolio page listed the investment in plain English. Forbes documented the arrangement in 2013. Karp has discussed it on camera.

On Saturday they removed the wrapper.

Palantir posted twenty-two points on its own account. Hard power. AI weapons. Silicon Valley owes a moral debt to the nation that made its rise possible. National service should be universal. Bring back the draft. Free email is not enough. Some cultures have produced vital advances. Others remain dysfunctional, regressive, and harmful.

Thirty-three million views.

No allegory. No three-act structure. No ticket price. Just a listicle.

George Orwell worked inside the Ministry of Information during WW2. He spent his nights writing 1984. Aldous Huxley didn’t need a wartime posting. His grandfather had spent a career removing purpose from science. His brother ran UNESCO and coined the word transhumanism. Huxley wrote Brave New World. Both men studied the machinery at close range. Both books remain in print generations later, assigned in school as cautionary tales.

Plato described a cave in which prisoners watched shadows cast on a wall by operators the prisoners could not see. The dialogue has been assigned reading in Western classrooms for two and a half millennia. It reads like a briefing smuggled out of a building the author was not authorized to describe.

A carpenter in Judea told a story about wicked tenants who had been given a vineyard by a landlord and kept killing the landlord’s messengers. The authorities in the room knew exactly which vineyard he meant. They killed him that Friday. The parable survived them.

A guy somewhere is going to watch The Matrix with his son this weekend. Someone is playing Muse in a kitchen at the end of a long week. A terminally online teen is pulling a Philip K. Dick paperback off some shelf where the fluorescent tubes still hum. None of the three rooms contains a paranoid person. All three contain a transmission the operators were required to send.

The carpenter did not use a camera. He did not write a manuscript.

He walked into a body that had been limited on purpose, told a handful of fishermen that the Father was already inside them, and declined to build a kingdom out of anyone’s obedience. He broke the priesthood’s monopoly on the sky in public, without credentials, on a hill outside a city most people on this planet have still never visited.

2,000 years later the seeing-stone is advertising itself on X.

<3EKO

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