EKO LOVES YOU

EKO LOVES YOU

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TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
1d

“Children are not a distraction from more important work. They are the most important work.” – C.S. Lewis

“Having a child is like taking your heart out of your chest and watching it run around in the world. It’s the most beautiful and terrifying thing.” – Unknown

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Jim's avatar
Jim
1d

Thank you for this. I was blessed with the Best Father I could have been given.

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