The machine in the basement didn’t know what it was recording.

June 23, 1972. Six days after the arrests at the Watergate. The Oval Office smelled like carpet cleaner and tobacco and old walls, and the President of the United States stood at the window telling his chief of staff how the cover-up would run. Person to person. Man to man. Then he said the sentence that would end him.

After you talk to Walters, we never talk about this again. Not here. Not on the telephone. Not in writing. This conversation doesn’t exist.

But it did exist. It was moving through three reels in a cabinet in the subbasement, turning at one and seven-eighths inches per second, the magnetized particles aligning themselves in the exact pattern of his voice, saying the thing he was saying.

He had installed the machine himself.

That is the detail history keeps trying to soften and cannot. Nobody bugged Richard Nixon. He wired his own rooms, three thousand seven hundred hours of himself, because he had watched other presidents get contradicted by the men who sat beside them and he wanted a ledger no one could dispute.

He got one.

Fifty-one years later, in June of 2023, a seventy-five-year-old man sat alone in his chambers on First Street with a glass of water going warm on the desk. The Court had just come to stand where he had stood alone for thirty years. The clerks had gone. He opened the bottom drawer.

From the drawer he took a thin envelope. The handwriting on the front was in pencil, leaning right, each letter gone over twice where the lead had gotten dull. The slit in the top had been made with a thumbnail forty years before. It was mailed by a Georgia farmer with a third-grade education, a man who bought worn-out land off people who thought the soil was done, and it reached a boy at law school in New Haven, and it stayed in reach of that boy’s right hand for the rest of his life.

Clarence Thomas read it. He folded it. He put it back in the drawer and drank the water.

What the letter says is his.

These are the two most despised men the capital ever produced. One disgraced, run out on a helicopter with his hands up in a V they had spent years mocking. One discredited, seated at last but informed by every organ of polite opinion that the seat was stolen and the man was a fraud, and then ignored for three decades while he wrote.

And this year, of all years, both men are everywhere again.

Men my age born well after the resignation are watching the 1962 press conference like it’s breaking footage. The exile interviews run as clips, an old man at a desk by the Pacific explaining the Soviet collapse a decade before it happened, and the comments underneath are zoomers asking why nobody told them he could see like that. Thomas gets the same hype.

The silence, the dissents, the grandfather, the laughter, the contempt for the media. Young men who could not name a single case he decided are passing his story around the way an earlier generation passed around samizdat.

The easy explanation is politics.

Two conservatives, rehabilitated by their own side. The easy explanation cannot survive five minutes of contact with the material. The Republican leadership carried Nixon the paper that ended him. The polite right spent years keeping a careful distance from Thomas. Party is the jersey.

Look at where the two of them started.

Nixon was the son of a streetcar motorman who bought the poorest lemon ranch in California and watched it die. The scholarship boy from Whittier, working the family grocery before dawn while the Ivy men were rowing crew. In the wilderness years after 1962 he read history every morning, Toynbee and Gibbon and Churchill, with the appetite of a man who believes every pattern that ever mattered has already happened somewhere. Foreign ministers called the private citizen at his law office because the scholarship boy saw further than the trust funds. It made the trust funds hate him more.

Thomas came out of Pin Point, Georgia, a settlement founded by freedmen, raised by a grandfather with a third-grade education who bought worn-out farmland off men who thought the soil was finished and made it feed a family. The grandfather sent him north to school with one piece of doctrine, and it’s carved on his gravestone now: a job worth doing is worth doing right. The boy read his way from a kerosene coast to Holy Cross to Yale Law, then sat thirty years in the loudest room in America quoting Harlan from memory while the profession’s aristocracy assured each other he was slow.

Two poor boys, two libraries devoured on the way up, two men hated most fiercely by the peers they were never supposed to have. The contempt always dressed itself as principle, Watergate for one, the hearings for the other. It arrived the first day each of them walked into a room he had entered on brains instead of blood. The capital has a long record of forgiving its own. The man from the bottom who read more books than the men who inherited the shelves, and got in without asking, stays unforgiven.

Washington issues two verdicts on every man it processes. The first comes in the room, with the cameras on. The second comes by mail, decades later, and the second one is the one that stands.

In 1975 Nixon sat before a grand jury, under oath, and told the truth. The grand jury sealed two hundred and ninety-seven pages. Brent Scowcroft wrote across the envelope in his own hand: Do not touch. Thirty-six years after the testimony was sealed, an archivist opened it. The classification marks were still on the pages. The words were intact. And the investigators who read them had never heard of Anna Chennault, or the file Lyndon Johnson buried in 1968, or the four extra years of war.

They thought they had found something new.

In 2005 Thomas dissented alone when the Court let a city take a woman’s house and hand it to a developer. In 2003 he dissented from the ruling that blessed racial sorting in admissions and wrote that a great injustice was being done in his name. The papers called the dissents bitter. The law schools called them fringe. In June of 2023 the Court adopted them, and inside that majority opinion Thomas placed a citation like a man laying flowers: Justice Harlan, Plessy v. Ferguson, 1896. Our Constitution is color-blind. Harlan wrote that alone, seven justices against him, and he was more than forty years in the ground before the Court came to stand where he stood.

Three men. Three envelopes.

A dissent is a letter mailed to a future court. Nixon’s tapes were the same instrument pointed the other way, letters he mailed to a future court against himself, without knowing he had written them. The city renders the press conference. The verdict comes off the page, on a delay, in the handwriting of the man himself.

Which leaves the real question, the one the clips never quite reach. The record saved one of these men and executed the other. Same city, same machine, same slow mail. What decided it?

Listen to the tape. In October of 1973, with Israeli ammunition nearly gone, Nixon overruled State and the Pentagon both and ordered the largest emergency airlift in American history. Thirty thousand tons. It turned the war. Golda Meir told her cabinet they would speak of it for generations. And on the tape, deciding it, in the same hour, Nixon said the Jews would never forgive him if he let them lose, that they had the power to make him pay, the press, the Congress, the money. He saved them, and he said that. Both are on the tape. The machine did not sort the two. It kept both.

That was the whole trouble. There were two Nixons, the one who governed and the one who talked in the dark, and the tape preserved the exact distance between them. The city convicted him in that gap. It always convicts in the gap. It has no other jurisdiction.

Now listen to Thomas. Ten years on the bench without asking a question out loud. A decade of silence in the loudest room in America, while the pen moved. And when you set the silence next to the writing, they say the same thing. The man who said nothing and the man who wrote everything were the same man. There was no gap. The machine circled him for thirty years, the hearings, the profiles, the documentaries, looking for the space between his voices, and the space was not there, so it had to wait with everyone else for the mail.

The city can slander a man, bury him, mock the shape of his arms on the helicopter steps. What it cannot do is intercept the record. It can only convict a man out of the distance between what he whispers and what he signs.

Nothing is hidden that will not be revealed. What is whispered in the inner rooms will be proclaimed from the housetops.

The clips that travel are the hard ones. Thomas at his own hearing, telling the committee to its face what the process was. Nixon in the seventies calling things that arrived on schedule fifty years later. The room said both men were finished. The record kept talking.

Nixon never got the second verdict clean. His envelope carried both Nixons, and it always will. The mail delivers what you actually wrote.

One man sealed his own envelope and handed it to the machine. One man kept his in a drawer for forty years. Both are still being opened.

In Yorba Linda, Richard Nixon lies next to his wife Pat, her name first on the stone. In Liberty County, Georgia, a granite marker stands over Myers Anderson (Thomas's grandfather) 1907-1983, with the words he lived by:

A JOB WORTH DOING.

<3EKO

The full (and fully revised) Nixon file went into audio this week. Nixon: Sealed Testimony is free on YouTube, from start to finish. Hear it read aloud:

The Clarence Thomas file, Dead Letter, is new. A few hundred readers already downloaded it free last week from my digital library.

Grab the Paperback

P.S. Trump keeps bringing up his uncle. In 1943 that uncle spent three days alone with Tesla’s papers. Wrote something on it, my 17th release. If you’d like to read it early, just let me know.

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