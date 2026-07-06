EKO LOVES YOU

EKO LOVES YOU

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Wyllamizer's avatar
Wyllamizer
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Thank you for honoring my cousin, Dick, and ensuring the truth prevails. We in the family knew he was telling the truth. Most of us did anyway. One of us continues to hate him for the embarrassment she felt.

However, my grandmother, the most godly, strongest woman you'd ever meet, who competed with and beat Dick in piano contests in school, proudly stands by her cousin in the immortal White House photos, grinning almost as big as she did when she saw me running toward her.

She stood by him the rest of her life, believing he was truly not a crook. A woman who played organ for Rose Hills Cemetery for 50 years, and never touched a drop of alcohol, who always had a joke for us all, was utterly destroyed when she knew her cousin would never have done what the world claimed he did. She wanted the world to know the man she knew. She proudly kept those WH photos in her home until her passing when I inherited them. I wish she could celebrate with us today, but she is celebrating with Dick and Jesus. 😁

God bless you.

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