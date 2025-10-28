EKO LOVES YOU

Sue Bullock
I agree that Sunday School version of the parables are like breast milk compared to raw, red meat of the truth contained therein. But don’t we all start out as infants in this faith journey? A heart that recognizes “separation was always an illusion” has been given grace to grow in faith and discern the truth by reading and re-reading God’s Word. Thanks be to God!

When love costs us more than we budgeted. Hmm. These stories help us; they help us to wake up to reality, to truth. This is the kingdom of heaven, not a place but a way of being in this world. These stories aren't told to help us be better people. These stories are told to open us up. To face our own shadow, to break us open. Then to break us open, again and again, until there is an opening in us. In the process, we will have repeated opportunities to surrender. None of this is an intellectual exercise. It is pure spirit. We will surrender, and we will do it again and again. Our egos will no longer control us. Spirit will guide and keep us until we leave this iteration of what we call our lives. Thank you, EKO.

