EKO LOVES YOU

EKO LOVES YOU

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rosy Salazar's avatar
Rosy Salazar
3h

I love this 🥺❤️! Walk by faith, not by sight!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by EKO
Zot's avatar
Zot
2h

Your writings are precious. For 30+ years I have sent a monthly letter to friends in prison and those released. Average number about 27. Most of the content was just newsy stuff and what they really craved, jokes, cartoons and misc. I filled the content from my net surfing until lately when EKO has become my favorite source. I've always tried to share the Gospel, but good stuff was hard to come by, until now. Your stuff gives them things to thinks about that comes from a different perspective. And know that my 20+ letters get read many times over because boredom is a constant companion in prison and anything from outside the walls is like mana from heaven. Keep on keeping one.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 EKO
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture