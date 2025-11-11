EKO LOVES YOU

EKO LOVES YOU

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
EKO's avatar
EKO
43m

I write about Jesus to better know the Father. Creative expression is how I process what I'm learning.

If that offends you, start your own newsletter.

This space is for people exploring what Jesus actually taught. It's not a debate forum. It's not a place to scripture-bomb strangers or call them liars and heretics because they don't use your theological framework.

Jesus told stories.

He invited questions.

He had harsh words only for those who used religious knowledge as a weapon to keep people away from the Father.

I won't tolerate that here. If you're here to gatekeep grace, you will be removed.

Everyone else is forever welcome at the table.

<3EKO

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Consciousness Observer's avatar
Consciousness Observer
14h

Two kinds of refusal. Two types of darkness.

Those who would not come. And the one who came but would not be changed. I can see this statement in a wholly non-religious context. The kingdom of God is universally available. We are all invited. To fit into it, the hard shell of our Egos must be released. Even when we see the glory of it, time and time again, we wish to participate, but our shadow selves arise. Ego and consciousness are not compatible. For myself, again and again, I feel grace arrive and quickly reminds me of the blessing of releasing all Egoic desires, and once again settle into the Father's rest.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 EKO
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture