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Clarence the Seventeenth's avatar
Clarence the Seventeenth
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Marvelous. Just ordered. My wife and I just finished Parables Unsealed, after reading The Jesus Frequency. In the morning. Out loud. We read a bit and then talk about it. What a great way to start the day!

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