Somewhere in the archive of the old internet there is a thread, fifteen years dead, that explains your life back to you. The hours of it. Who fills them. What your fear is worth on the market where fear is sold.

The man who wrote it claimed to be a Rothschild. He called his readers little bunnies. And he ended every single one of his 770 posts the same exact way.

Laughing out Loud.

October 28, 2011. A message board, the kind of place people go to argue about lizards and moon landings. A new thread appears. The title is misspelled:

I Am A Rofschild, Axe Me A Question.

The poster opens with a disclaimer. Yes, he is of that evil banking clan. A black sheep in wolf’s clothes. He calls the questioners grasshopper. He spells the laughter out, every time.

For the first fifty posts, it reads like performance art. A man LARPing as a dynasty heir, savaging neckbeards, everybody having a good time.

Then it stops being funny.

He never breaks frame. Not once, across all 770 posts. And somewhere in the middle of it, he stops performing and starts stating, plainly, what the people at the top of the world believe about the people at the bottom. Whether he was a Rothschild, an intelligence product, or a talented nobody with six months to kill turns out to be the least interesting thing about the document. The doctrine is the specimen.

All of it. In his vocabulary:

1. The bloodline is the unit.

Not the individual. Not the species. There is only one’s bloodline, he says, and everything else is OTHER, and the OTHER is a competitor by definition. Loyalty, obligation, knowledge, all of it flows along the blood. Perfection of the bloodline is perfection of the individual. You are not a person in this cosmology. You are a cell in a line.

2. The hierarchy is natural.

The hawk eats the mouse and owes it nothing. There is a sea slug, he tells you, that steals chlorophyll from algae and never has to eat again its whole life. Does the slug owe the other slugs an education? Capacity precedes morality. Nature is the only court, and it hears no appeals.

3. The cage is your fault.

Free will is absolute, he says. Non-negotiable. No one forces you into your routines. The casino does not drag you in off the street. You sit down at the table. If after thirty minutes you have not spotted the chump, you are the chump. Every chain is a choice, and so the caged authored the cage. This one axiom does all his moral laundry.

4. Your feelings are a crop.

Fear, pain, worry, lust. Outputs, and outputs can be gathered. For every expert smiling from a financial magazine there are a million losers suffering in silence and extruding fear and worry, to be harvested. His word. Extruding. Like a secretion. Wars and collapses are harvest events. He gives you the analogy himself: nobody thinks twice about collecting solar energy. If you learned the sun was fueled by the burning of a civilization, would you take down your panels? You would not. Neither does the farmer.

5. The lie is a kindness.

The reality you see is constructed, and the construction is load bearing, because if you saw the mechanism directly you would collapse. The cage and the mercy are the same object. He calls it the beautiful lie.

6. You cannot wake up.

Will has nothing to do with it. The hardware is absent. Awakening is never learned, only remembered, and only certain blood remembers. Then he turns to one kid who keeps coming back for more abuse and says the most intimate thing in the entire thread: you do have the innate power that was given to you, no matter how outwardly unworthy. Sad to say you are completely clueless on how to access this great gift. The cruelest line in the document, and the truest. The enemy is the only one who sees you exactly.

7. The hands stay clean.

Power never commits the act. The masters understand the dark nature of the human spirit and build scenarios in which humans reliably enact it themselves. You provide the evil. They arrange the conditions. The magic, he says, lives in the clean hands. And the suppression in your daily life comes from the man one rung above you, defending his small comfort. Never from the top.

8. The money extracts itself.

Principal is created from nothing. The interest is never created at all. So the interest comes out of your labor, forever, flowing through trusts and holding companies until it arrives in what he calls worthy hands. He names it: the six percent solution. This is the most checkable thing he says, and he knows it, and the checkability is the technique. A true thing, given freely, so you will swallow the frame it arrives in.

9. The herd gets culled.

The prudent gardener tends the soil, plucking the weeds before they choke the valuable produce. He says a great culling is underway, and that it will be ugly (think: COVID). Beekeepers take the honey, and bees are none the wiser.

10. Time is a tool they own.

There is no past and no future, only now, he says, and in the same breath: we control your time. We provide you with things to do. Whoever fills your hours owns your life.

11. Morality is a construct built by the managed.

Morality has no place in natural law. What you call evil is the natural function of hierarchy. Our knowledge is being used for good, he says, just as farm animals are used for yours.

12. And your rebellion is theirs.

This is the last law, the one that closes the loop. Generators spin, he says. Spinning creates energy. Generators never move forward. Work spins the generator. Outrage spins it. Consumption, doomscrolling, conspiracy research, resistance itself. All of it spins. All of it gets harvested. The forum he is posting on is a turbine. The man who spends ten years researching the truth has produced ten years of energy and zero motion.

Keep spinning, little bunnies. Laughing out Loud.

Assemble the twelve laws and the loop has no door. Consent manufactures the victims. The lie keeps them producing. The harvest collects. The ceiling seals the exits. Clean hands keep the operators invisible. The gardener prunes. Inversion sanctifies all of it. The spin law digests the rebellion. Question the doctrine and you prove your incapacity. Attack the OP and you leak energy. Agree with him and you consented. Walk away and you are still spinning.

He never argues. He demonstrates.

A system this airtight deserves a stress test, because a real law of nature never has to switch. This one switches constantly, and the switching is the tell.

He says every condition is chosen. But he also says most people lack the hardware to choose. A system that engineers your diet, your education, your media, and then cites your choices as consent manufactured the consent it cites. Pressed on this, he answers: your breeding demands it. The rigging, calling itself nature.

He says morality is a construct. Then he says worthy hands, over and over. Worthy. Deserve. Merciful stewards. The hawk does not call itself worthy. An amoral naturalism has no use for the word. Underneath the physics costume sits a status claim.

And then there is the question he never answered.

770 posts. One anonymous questioner lands the cleanest hit of the thread. If you feed on the herd, he asks, if you harvest their energy, why would you cull them? Why destroy your workforce, your food? What makes you autonomous?

Silence. The one post the gatekeeper leaves on the table.

Because a sovereign does not depend on his livestock. That’s what a parasite does. The whole doctrine of natural superiority rests on total dependence, and he confirms it himself without noticing: he mocks the preppers. He mocks the gold hoarders, the gardeners, the people whose self-sufficiency would actually threaten the farm. Farmers always mock the exit.

The deepest seam is the thread itself. A member of a bloodline whose laws are silence and clean hands spends days explaining the machine to the livestock. Someone asks him directly: are you performing a ritual with this thread?

He does not deny it.

Which means the disclosure is a move inside the machine. The truth, delivered in contempt and published in the open, is the most efficient control surface ever built. You never have to hide the cage. You can describe it on a forum and laugh, because under his own twelfth law, everyone who reads it and rages and shares it and spends a decade researching it is spinning the generator.

The confession is part of the cage. That is the trap.

Whole, closed, and confessed.

The doctrine cannot hold the dependence problem. The farm needs the herd. The machine, all 12 laws of it, runs on a single input: your motion. Your fear, your outrage, your hours, your things to do. The generator has no preference about which direction you spin. It only cares that you spin.

So the counter was never going to be an argument. Arguments spin. Movements spin. The counter is motion that refuses to spin. The small real things he recited in plain sight while laughing, because he was betting one in a hundred thousand would ever do them. Grow food. Drink clean water. Get strong. Learn how things actually work. Protect your people. Aim at the thing and refuse the pre-forgiveness. The contempt was the bet itself.

And the doctrine is older than the thread. Older than the family. Old enough to have had a name once, before the names were lost on purpose. It has worn a hundred costumes. Two thousand years ago it wore its best one, and Someone answered it. In public. In His flesh. Point by point, without ever naming it.

He answered the consent law by refusing to blame the caged. He answered clean hands by touching the leper, the act itself, no deniability. He answered the genetic ceiling by telling a woman at a well, a hereditary outsider, that the kingdom was inside her. Inside. Hardware irrelevant. He answered the harvest by weeping instead of extruding. He answered the gardener by leaving the ninety nine to go find the one the gardener would have plucked.

Then the machine ran on him, perfectly. The crowd consented. The hands stayed clean. Every law satisfied. The loop closed over him like water.

The generator requires that everything which spins down stays down.

He got up.

The doctrine says the strong inherit. He said the meek. The meek shall inherit the earth. Not the strong. Not the chosen bloodline. The meek.

They think you are livestock.

They said so at length, in their own words, laughing.

But the frame has a hole in it the size of an empty tomb. The poster told you the gate was guarded. He told you the gate was the whole game. What seven hundred and seventy posts of contempt were built to keep you from noticing is that the gate has been open for about two thousand years.

The keeper is still at his post. Watching the wall. Guarding a passage no one has bothered to close, because the herd, spinning, never walks through it.

Turns out the livestock are the heirs. Heirs of the Father. Every last one. You and me and everyone we know. The entire machine exists to keep that one sentence from landing.

It just landed.

Laughing out Loud.

<3EKO

Listen to my latest audio adaptations on YouTube or Spotify.

Fuel the Mission ☕

I love you.