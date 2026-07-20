EKO LOVES YOU

EKO LOVES YOU

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cg's avatar
cg
12hEdited

Original thread is from /pol/ and can be searched in archive.4plebs.org. Here is a good compilation of the source:

https://rofschild.lol/original.html

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Jim's avatar
Jim
12h

Great post EKO! I never heard of that thread but I looked it up... only read a little bit so far... https://rofschild.lol/original.html

It sounds like the work of a troll, or maybe CIA - just trying to keep the machine spinning, but your breakdown of it is insightful and I appreciate that it was fairly concise.

There's just one thing you said that I don't understand:

"Farmers always mock the exit."

Could you clarify that please? Thank you!

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