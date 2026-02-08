You already know something is wrong with tonight’s halftime show.

But the Spanish lyrics and the ICE protests and the petition for George Strait and the President’s boycott.. all of that is sideshow. For three months, 120,000 people signed petitions and argued about language and culture while the real story sits in a Venezuelan military yearbook and a Florida corporate filing.

The man who built Bad Bunny’s empire is Rafael Ricardo Jiménez Dan. Captain in the Venezuelan army. Official in Hugo Chávez’s government. Third in his class at the military academy, 1987. In 2014, he gave $2 million to a broke 24-year-old named Noah Assad in Puerto Rico. That money became Rimas Entertainment. Bad Bunny’s label. Dan owned 60%. He approved the signing. Rimas is an acronym for his children’s names. Ricardo, Marianna, Sophya.

The label is now worth more than a billion dollars.

In 2023, Sony helped buy Dan out.

His name disappeared from the ownership papers.

He was there.

The man who graduated one seat above Dan is Diosdado Cabello Rondón.

Former Vice President of Venezuela. Hugo Chávez’s Chief of Staff. Indicted in the Southern District of New York for coordinating cocaine shipments with the FARC, laundering millions, and supplying machine guns, rocket launchers, and explosives to a designated terrorist organization.

The United States government will pay you $25 million for information leading to his arrest.

One seat over in the graduation photo.

Same class:

He became Venezuela’s UN representative, ran Maduro’s personal intelligence unit, and signed Jiménez Dan’s government appointment himself.

José Gregorio Vielma Mora.

Sanctioned by the US and Canada for money laundering, wire fraud, drug trafficking, and human trafficking.

Alexis Rodríguez Cabello.

Diosdado’s cousin, sanctioned by the US, Canada, the EU, France, Belgium, Monaco, and Switzerland.

Carlos Alberto Rotondaro Cova.

A regime general who defected to Colombia with almost nothing. In this network, loyalty is the only currency that holds.

Those are the boys Dan came up with.

Dan says he served in government from 2006 to 2007. One year. Minor role.

Venezuelan Official Gazette archives show him in a senior judicial position in October 2003. Three years before he admits to starting. His 2006 appointment as Vice Minister of Legal Security was signed by his own classmate, Jesse Chacón.

After government, Dan registered companies across Venezuela, Panama, and Florida. At least a dozen. The registered agent on the Florida filings is Carlos A. Souffront.

Souffront is the president of Rimas Publishing.

Souffront also represents Dominican Senator Felix Ramon Bautista Rosario. Bautista was sanctioned by the US Treasury for fraud, embezzlement, and money laundering tied to Haiti earthquake reconstruction. He took over $10 million for work that was never finished.

Your church probably raised money for Haiti after that earthquake. Some of it ended up with a man whose lawyer runs Bad Bunny’s publishing company.

Dan says every dollar he invested came from entrepreneurship.

He was an official in a regime now under federal indictment for narco-terrorism. He retired to Florida. Millions appeared. A corporate network spread across three countries. Within a few years he had launched the most successful Latin music label in history.

Bad Bunny canceled his 2025 US tour. Said ICE might target his fans at concerts. At the Grammys he told America “ICE out.” The man whose career was funded by a Chávez regime insider, whose classmates trafficked cocaine with terrorists, armed militants, and carry combined federal bounties north of $50 million, wants you to believe immigration enforcement is the danger.

The NFL vetted this.

Roger Goodell’s league looked at the network behind their halftime performer and gave him the biggest stage in American entertainment anyway.

Tonight they put him on the fifty-yard line. 120+ million people will see it. Most of them will never know what you just read.

The investigation linking every name in this piece through military records, court filings, government archives, and corporate documents was published by the author Dante. I’m grateful for his work. Read it in full on his Substack.

I know this is a lot to take in. I wanted to amplify it before kickoff. Every claim above is Sourced from federal indictments (SDNY), US State Department Narcotics Reward Program designations, OFAC sanctions lists, Venezuelan Official Gazette archives, Puerto Rico court filings, Florida Secretary of State corporate records, and reporting by Billboard, NotiCel, Daily Wire, and Music Business Worldwide.